Experienced offensive line and running backs highlight Washington’s offense

Expectations and confidence seem to be high throughout the Washington football team after the fourth day of fall training camp.
“We will end the season with roses in our mouth,” senior running back Sean McGrew said Monday. “We want to win the Pac-12 championship and our bowl game.”
High expectations and big goals across the team may come from the depth and experience the Huskies have at many key position groups. The offensive line and running backs are two of the strongest such groups on the team, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
The offensive line returns all five starters from last season, which is one of the main reasons the group has received national attention this preseason as one of the best lines in the country. Four of the five returning starters have been put on at least one preseason award watch list this year.
“Anybody would be lying if they said they weren’t excited about having all five guys back,” offensive line coach Scott Huff said. “We have the whole group back, we didn’t lose one guy, it’s almost like groundhog day in a weird way.”
Besides continuity, strong leadership is one of the offensive line’s biggest strengths this upcoming season. Senior Luke Wattenberg and junior Jaxson Kirkland have proven themselves to be two of the most important leaders on the team, not just in the offensive line room.
“We have two guys, Jaxson Kirkland and Luke Wattenberg,” Huff said, “They’re the leaders of our group and really the team. Jaxson is more vocal and Luke is more behind closed doors, but we’re really lucky to have both of those guys.”
Both Wattenberg and Kirkland could have left for the NFL after last season, but came back this year to continue their already illustrious careers at Washington. The two of them have created a one-two punch with their contrasting leadership styles.
“Jaxson is definitely the more vocal leader, but I’m always here for the younger guys to watch film and read through the playbook,” Wattenberg said. “I’m down to watch film for hours with those guys, and I think they’ve been coming along really good.”
With guys like Wattenberg and Kirkland leading the charge as well as returning all five starters, the Husky offensive line could reach an elite level this season.
Stable of Husky running backs ready to make an impact
Besides the offensive line, the running back group is one of the strongest position groups on the team with both depth and experience. The Huskies return their top four leading rushers from last year’s shortened season and have multiple newcomers who could see touches this season.
“This is the best room I’ve been in at Washington” senior running back Kamari Pleasant said.
Seniors Pleasant and McGrew, along with sophomore Richard Newton, are expected to get the bulk of the carries for the Huskies this season. The trio combined for almost 500 yards and nine touchdowns in last year’s four-game season.
“We come in and compete every day,” McGrew said “We want to be the strongest group on the team and help uplift the team.”
Head Coach Jimmy Lake and the rest of the coaching staff have been fairly secretive, or indecisive, about who will be starting at running back on September 4th against Montana. Not much can be gained from practice as McGrew, Pleasant, and Newton along with freshmen Cameron Davis and Jay’Veon Sunday have all received plenty of touches during training camp.
The six-foot, 215 pound Newton had the highlight of day four when he broke through the defense for a 50-yard touchdown.
If anything is for certain, it is that Washington’s many running backs will take center stage in the Huskies run-heavy offense this fall.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
