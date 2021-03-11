Washington sends 10 athletes to NCAA Indoor Championships

Ten Huskies qualified in seven entries for the NCAA Indoor Championships and will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas on Thursday, March 11.
Out of the 10 Huskies heading to Arkansas, three of them — Allie Schadler, Katie Rainsberger, and Olivia Ribera — were scheduled to go to the championships in 2020 when the meet was cancelled the day before because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s crazy that it’s already been a year, but I feel like we just have to get there and then it’ll all be fine — but I’m just very excited to finally get to go again,” Schadler said.
However, the junior from Arizona had a very difficult decision to make to get to this point. Schadler had to pick between competing at the NCAA Indoor Championships and competing in the cross country Pac-12 Championships.
“It was really hard; I had known from the beginning when this was all going to happen that I wanted to do both, and I just wanted to help my team as much as possible,” she said. “So to stay out was kind of hard, but I knew that they had it under control.”
While Schadler eventually chose the latter, she’ll have to wait her turn in Arkansas. Starting off the championships for the Huskies will be freshman weight thrower Jayden White on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The Everett native has already made an impact for Washington, holding the school record weight throw.
At the Husky Classic 2021, White threw a distance of 71 feet, 8.25 inches, breaking the three-time NCAA Champion Scott Neilson’s record, which had stood since 1979. With that throw, White will be the 15th seed in the competition, where 16 athletes make the cut.
While White will shine Thursday, most of the Washington contingent will get their weekend underway Friday.
Junior Jonah Wilson will open up the day at 9 a.m. with the shot put. Wilson ranks 13th in the field, with his throw of 64 feet, 2.25 inches that he made at the UW Invite 2021. Heading into the championship, Wilson has been training just like he’s been training for all of the meets before.
“Gotta do the same thing, execute the same way,” Wilson said. “I just wanna do what I’ve always been doing. I don’t want to try too hard, ‘cause if you go in there thinking you’ve got to hit a big throw, you’re probably going to mess up. So I’m thinking just do everything I’ve been doing and I’ll probably be fine.”
Following Wilson, sophomore Sam Tanner runs the mile semifinal at noon. Tanner ran the mile in 3 minutes, 55.23 seconds at the Husky Classic, putting him at number two among the 16 runners.
Tanner has only run twice all winter, but both times he left his mark. His first race was at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix; the New Zealander broke the Absolute Collegiate record and the Indoor Collegiate record in the 1500 meter, with a time of 3 minutes, 34.27 seconds.
The sophomore’s mile run at the Husky classic also was the second fastest time in UW history.
After Tanner will be another men’s distance runner, senior Andrew Jordan, running the 5,000 meter at 1:05 p.m. The Ohio native qualified with his 5k time of 13 minutes, 44.70 seconds at the UW invitation, good enough for the 14th seed.
Rainsberger will be the first women’s distance runner to compete, running the mile semifinal at 5 p.m. The senior is the No. 11 seeded runner and qualified with a mile run of 4 minutes, 38.15 seconds at the Husky Classic. This is Rainsberger’s fourth time qualifying for the NCAA Indoor Championships.
Rounding out Friday for Washington will be the women's distance medley relay. The Huskies qualified with the time of 11 minutes, 6.16 seconds, which they ran back at the 2021 UW Preview. The Huskies plan to have junior Kelly Makin, junior Olivia Ribera, freshman Marlena Preigh, and junior Madison Heisterman run the race.
The last day of the meet is when both the men’s and women’s mile finals are scheduled. The men’s final is scheduled for noon, while the women’s mile final is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Schadler will then close out the competition for UW running the women’s 3,000 meter at 5 p.m. Shadler was named the USTFCCCA West Region Women's Track Athlete of the Year. The senior ran qualifying times in the mile, the DMR, and the 3,000 meter race.
“I feel like in the beginning it was all part of the plan to run the 3k and try to win it, so I feel like that was the plan and I’d been working towards that the whole time … I didn’t really want to change that,” she said.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen atsports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
