Instant: Martin, Lawrence sink Washington in Tempe

Less than 48 hours after losing to Arizona State by 33 points, the Washington men's basketball team came up just about 50 seconds short against the same opponent as the Huskies fell 80-72 in Tempe, Ariz.
While the Huskies’ offense started better than it did Tuesday, the defense still couldn’t stop ASU senior Remy Martin. The Pac-12’s leading scorer started the game 6-of-8 from the floor, scoring 13 of Arizona State’s first 19 points and assisting another in the first eight minutes of the game.
But Washington was able to counter. Senior Quade Green added five points early, and senior Hameir Wright scored six points off a three-pointer and three quick free-throws. And once Martin left the game halfway through the first, Washington was able to tie the game 21-21.
The Huskies (5-19, 4-15 Pac-12) continued to shoot the ball well for the final ten minutes of the first half, with sophomore Cole Bajema and Green hitting threes on consecutive possessions near the five minute mark to put Washington up 29-25.
While the UW — who shot 6-of-13 from three-point range in the first half — continued to light it up deep, ASU struggled. The Sun Devils (9-11, 6-8 Pac-12) shot just 2-of-7 from distance before the break, with Martin hitting Arizona State’s first three-pointer at the three-minute mark. Washington also held ASU senior Alonzo Verge Jr. without a field goal for the entire first half after he started Tuesday’s game a perfect 3-of-3 from the floor.
However, ASU almost pulled away right before halftime, as Martin hit his second three of the night with one minute left, but a 4-0 run from Bey meant the teams headed into the break tied, 35-35.
Arizona State tried to pull away straight out of halftime, going on a quick 9-2 run, but three-pointers from Bey and a junior Erik Stevenson helped Washington keep the deficit close. Eight minutes into the second half, the former Wichita State player, who was replaced in the starting lineup by sophomore Marcus Tsohonis, hit his third three-pointer of the night to give Washington the lead.
Martin wasn’t done yet though. The senior went on an individual 5-0 run with nine-minutes left in the game to put ASU ahead, but once again, the Huskies leaned on their three-point shooting to retake the lead, this time through Bajema, who tied the game 62-62 with his third three-point make of the night.
Washington’s shooting helped open things up inside, and two buckets in the paint from junior Nate Roberts later, and Washington was ahead four with less than seven minutes remaining.
Both teams continued to battle, and with less than a minute-and-a-half remaining, the teams were tied 72-72.
However, free throws from Lawrence iced the game for the Sun Devils in the closing moments.
Green led Washington with 16 points, and was joined in double-digits by Bey, Stevenson, and Bajema, who scored 14,13, and 11 respectively. The Huskies shot 42.9% from the field, and 40.7% from three-point range.
For the Sun Devils, Martin carried most of the offensive load, scoring a game-high 31 points on 12-of-21 shooting. Senior Kimani Lawrence was his main supporting cast member, adding 21 points and 20 rebounds.
Washington heads to Tucson, Ariz. for a matchup with Arizona Saturday, Feb. 27 for an 11 a.m. tipoff.
Reach Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.