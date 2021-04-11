Huskies knock the ball all over the park in explosive win over Sun Devils

Every once in a while, the Washington baseball team’s offense works like a methodical machine, mowing opponents down with efficiency all across the lineup card. Sunday afternoon’s 13-6 win against Arizona State may have epitomized those outings.
Standing along the sunny right-field line after the game, head coach Lindsay Meggs summed up the afternoon pretty well.
“Friday — that was such a tough day for us,” he said. “When we got here today, we talked about, ‘You know what, let’s do whatever we can do to win as many innings as we can today and get into their bullpen and take quality at-bats,’ and that’s what we did.”
The numbers for the Huskies (11-16, 3-9 Pac-12) were gaudy all afternoon. Setting a new season-high with 16 hits, the offense found unoccupied grass in every nook and cranny of Husky Ballpark, and the production wasn’t limited to just one small section of the batting order.
Throughout rows and columns, the Huskies spent their afternoon doctoring up the final box score. In fact, with his single to lead-off the sixth inning, redshirt-freshman Christian Dicochea ensured that all members of the starting UW lineup would end the game with a base-hit.
Dicochea’s single ignited a fuse that burned all inning long. Much of the Huskies’ work on the box score took place in that sixth frame, as they proceeded to score three runs on a walk and four hits — three of which went for extra bases.
Of course, hits don’t always translate into runs. The Huskies tallied a hefty hit-total of 11 in Friday night’s 16-inning loss — they just couldn’t do anything with guys on base. That changed on Sunday, as the UW hitters went 11-for-23 with their teammates on the basepaths.
“When one guy gets one, and another guy gets one, it’s kind of contagious,” Meggs said. “Hopefully that’ll kind of spark us and enable us to relax a little bit with people on base.”
Needless to say, the Huskies easily provided redshirt-freshman starter Adam Bloebaum (1-3) with enough run support to take home the victory. The lefty made just one glaring mistake, and the Sun Devils (18-9, 7-5) made him pay, sending a two-run blast over the right field wall in the fifth.
Following his first win of the season, Bloebaum can personally thank fellow redshirt freshman Will Simpson for much of that offensive assistance. The first baseman owned the batter’s box on Sunday, ending the game just a home run shy of the cycle.
With one final plate appearance in the bottom of the eighth, Simpson couldn’t help but think about his opportunity to hit that long ball and generate the first Washington cycle since 2014.
“I mean, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t,” he said. “That’s a dream to hit the cycle. But it was a lot of fun being out there today. The biggest thing for me is just starting my timing a little earlier and then always hunting the fastball and just adjusting to off-speed.”
Simpson also clubbed his first career triple in the third inning, part of a performance that added three RBIs to his team-leading 17 on the season and raised his season batting average with runners in scoring position to .321
Defensively, Bloebaum’s outing mirrored UW pitchers’ performance as a whole. Despite throwing well for much of the game, the Huskies’ staff simply struggled to keep the ball in the yard.
ASU scored all six of its runs on three home runs — a solo shot, a two-run blast, and a three-run homerun, all of which went over the fence in right field.
But it didn’t matter. The Huskies’ offensive attack proved much more potent and consistent, capitalizing on shrewd hitting with runners on base, centered around their young, emerging first baseman.
Washington junior Christian Jones, playing in part of his fourth season with the ballclub, understood the importance of a game like today’s.
“It’s just a step in the positive direction,” he said. “We know we got a lot of games. We’re not always gonna put up — what did we have — 16 hits today. It’s just continuing to have that aggressive mentality. But today was a big boost.”
Now, with a week off from Pac-12 play, the offense will look to stay hot against non-conference opponents, starting with a midweek matchup against Portland on Tuesday, April 13.
Reach senior staff reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
