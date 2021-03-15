Pro Husky Highlights: Melgoza lights it up overseas, Thybulle’s impressive defense, and Taylor at the Players

Athletes don’t stop repping the UW after they leave Seattle. Welcome to this week’s edition of Pro Husky Highlights, where The Daily recaps the exploits of former Washington athletes.
Amber Melgoza: Italy-Serie A1, O.ME.P.S. Givova Battipaglia
In accordance with her days as a Husky, Amber Melgoza has been a walking bucket since joining Givova Battipaglia, a Serie A1 basketball team in Southwest Italy. Melgoza, who is averaging 13.7 points to go along with 6.4 rebounds, dropped a game-high 29 points in her last outing.
During her four-year stretch on Montlake, Melgoza logged 1,717 career points, the eight highest total in UW history, while averaging 17.2 points per contest through her senior season. She also became the first player to score at least 30 points on three separate occasions in the Pac-12 Tournament.
Matisse Thybulle: NBA, Philadelphia 76ers
Though Matisse Thybulle doesn't necessarily stick out on the stat sheet, the second-year pro has quickly made a name for himself as one of the NBA’s elite defensive players, which was on full display this past Friday as he effectively carried the bulk of the load in guarding the NBA’s leader scorer Bradley Beal in a matchup between the 76ers and the Washington Wizards.
Beal, who scored 60 points the last time he faced the Sixers, was limited to just 19 points, thanks to Thybulle’s constant presence. On the offensive end, the 6-foot-5 Thybulle added eight points on 4-of-6 shooting. Philadelphia outscored its opponent by 22 points while Thybulle was on the floor.
Thybulle was taken with the 20th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, following an illustrious four-year career with the Huskies in which he became the first Husky to win the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Award twice.
Nick Taylor: PGA
Nick Taylor finished one-under par at the Players Championship on Sunday. In his final round, Taylor birdied the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florid., which is widely known as one of the most famous holes in golf.
As a student-athlete at the University of Washington, Taylor was a three-time PING All-American and took home the 2010 Ben Hogan Award, which is given annually to the country’s top collegiate golfer.
Since turning pro in 2010, Taylor has notched two PGA victories in nearly 200 events, while netting over $7 million in purse money.
