Senior week in full swing as Huskies look to bounce back against Oregon schools

An impending weekend of importance is on the books for the Washington women’s soccer team as it hosts its final two home matches of the season against Oregon and Oregon State.
Washington is coming off its worst weekend of the season, losing back-to-back matches for the first time this season against No. 21 USC and No. 4 UCLA. The Huskies could get nothing going, being kept off the scoresheet in both matches, losing 5-0 and 1-0 respectively.
After losing starting center back Shae Holmes to an ACL tear, the UW defense looks to get back on track following their poorest showing of the year against USC. After allowing three goals in eight minutes in the loss, and five on the match, the Huskies (7-3-2, 3-3-2 Pac-12) could find nothing to propel themselves back into the game.
“We don’t want last weekend to be representative of us as a team,” junior midfielder Summer Yates said.
Once again the offense is the fulcrum for the Huskies. After only scoring one goal in their past three matches, this weekend presents the UW with an opportunity to find a groove against a similarly talented Oregon squad.
The Ducks (5-4-4, 3-3-2) find themselves sitting directly below the Huskies in the Pac-12 standings, looking to make a statement after a tightly contested 1-0 loss to Colorado. Oregon State follows, as a weak Beavers (4-8-1, 2-6-0) squad may allow the Huskies to showcase their offensive firepower.
Washington will come into the weekend with extra motivation, as this homestand is senior week. With eight seniors on the roster, the Huskies will look to give them a proper sendoff in what may be their final games on Montlake.
“We want to go out there and give it our all, especially after last week,” Yates said. “Our seniors are a big part of the team, and always push us to get better.”
The Huskies begin their homestand against the Ducks on Friday, April 9 at 3 p.m. and take on the Beavers on Sunday, April 11 at 5 p.m.
Reach writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
