Huskies fare well at Corban Pairs Tournament

The Washington beach volleyball team resumed play in Salem, Oregon on Saturday morning.
Juniors Callie Weber and Cassidy Schilling, along with senior Shane McPherson and junior Chloe Loreen, came out of Friday’s play undefeated in matchups against Boise State, Oregon, and home team Corban.
Other Huskies’ pairs fared well against Corban on Friday, all finishing with a win in their matches against the Warriors, but struggled against Oregon and Boise State. The pair of sophomore Scarlett Dahl and junior Natalie Robinson was the only duo from the UW to pick up a win against the UO.
Dahl and Robinson went on to compete in the gold bracket on the second day of the tournament, starting off with a 21-19, 21-17 win against Boise State. They met fellow Huskies McPherson and Loreen in the semi-finals, where they were defeated 16-21, 21-11, 15-10. McPherson and Loreen finished the day just short of a tournament victory with a defeat against Boise State’s Martin/Wilson.
Senior Avie Niece and sophomore Hannah Yerex came out on top in the silver bracket, pulling out a win against Boise State’s Tan/Watkins, 17-21, 21-17, 15-12.
Washington will continue on with its brief season at the Pac-12 North Invitational in Phoenix, Arizona next weekend, taking on USC, Arizona, and Arizona State.
