Huskies blitz Bruins to win fifth consecutive home game

The No. 7 Washington men’s soccer team cruised to a 5-1 win against UCLA after an early avalanche of goals.
An inswinging corner was delivered into the box by junior Dylan Teves before Kendall Burks rose high to head the ball into the back of the net for the opening goal.
Just three minutes and 11 seconds later, Burks replicated his first goal, leaping to convert a second header to double the advantage. This time Charlie Ostrem swung in the ball from the opposite corner, picking up his first of two assists in the game.
“We always want to open with a fast start,” said Burks. “It always makes the game easier, so I think it’s best for us when we get in a rhythm and score early.”
After two early set-piece goals, the Huskies (10-2-0, 7-2-0 Pac-12) never looked back, adding two more goals to the scoreboard inside the opening 30 minutes.
Nick Scardina scored Washington’s third goal, redirecting a header back across goal after a looping Ostrem cross found the sophomore forward at the back post. Ostrem’s assist marked his 10th of the season as his goal contributions continue to power the Huskies’ offense.
“We were very opportunistic, said head coach Jamie Clark. “There are lots of games where you make chances and don’t score them and today was one of those that you scored what you made. Credit to us because we pressured well and it was the best we’ve defended in a long time.”
Scardina added another goal to his tally in the second half, finishing a flowing UW move down the left side, initiated by Ostrem. The Portland native’s brace marks his first goals since the season opener, bringing his tally to an impressive five goals in six starts.
The Bruins (2-7-2, 1-6-2 Pac-12) struggled to contain the Huskies in the opening exchanges, conceding eight shots inside 26 minutes. The Huskies took advantage of their early momentum, adding a fourth goal through Teves, Washington’s top scorer. The Hawaiian was played in by sophomore Christian Soto before applying a clinical, curling finish beyond the keeper.
Despite conceding a second-half goal, the Huskies cruised to a dominant performance, outshooting UCLA 18-9. The Dawgs forced four saves out of the UCLA goalkeeper, with their remaining five shots on target all finding the net.
Since losing their opening Pac-12 home game, the Huskies have put together five consecutive victories at Husky Soccer Stadium.
UW will look to carry that form into its final game of the season against Stanford. The Huskies and the Cardinal will play for the Pac-12 title to close out the season, with Stanford currently ahead of the Huskies by half a game.
“That’s what’s so fun about our conference: the games are so different,” said Clark. “Stanford is so functional, direct, and determined. It’ll be such a different game. They won’t give us the chances to win the ball in transition, but it’ll be a great game.”
The Huskies play the Cardinal on Saturday, April 17th at 12:30 p.m. at Maloney Field in Stanford, CA.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
