Instant: Mobley brothers crush Washington in LA

Looking for a good showing after its close game against Cal, the Washington men's basketball team preached defensive consistency ahed of its matchup with USC.
Instead, the Huskies allowed the Trojans to begin the night a perfect 8-of-8 from the floor. It was a simply a sign of things to come as Washington couldn't stop the USC defense, losing 95-68 at the Galen Center Thursday night.
Turnovers hurt Washington early, as the Huskies (1-10, 0-6 Pac-12) gave the ball away four times in the first five minutes, with senior Quade Green the biggest culprit. Those giveaways turned into six points for the Trojans, who built an early ten-point lead.
The Huskies also struggled to establish a presence inside. Washington didn’t grab a rebound until near the 13-minute mark, and USC punched back with led star brothers Isaiah and Evan Mobley, who combined for 16 of the Trojan’s first 22 points.
Washington stayed in the game thanks to its own defense and three-point shooting though. While USC was efficient, the UW prevented the Trojans (10-2, 4-1 Pac-12) from getting many looks and forced six turnovers in the first 12 minutes of the game. Meanwhile, the Huskies shot 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, with juniors Erik Stevenson, Jamal Bey, and sophomore Cole Bajema all getting in on the action.
However, the Huskies simply couldn’t keep up with the Mobley brothers. An 8-0 run right before the break, which included an Isaiah Mobley and-one pushed USC’s lead to 44-23 before the break. Washington headed into halftime shooting just 25% from the field with Stevenson the team’s leading scorer with seven points. The Huskies turned it over ten times, and made just one of its final 11 shots. In comparison, USC shot 51.7% from the floor with the Mobley brothers combining for 19.
The Huskies returned from the locker rooms with a little more offensive energy, scoring with their first three possessions. During the first ten minutes of the second half, both Stevenson and junior Hameir Wright also added nine points, all in the second half while Bey hit double-digits for the third straight game.
The first half deficit was simply too much to overcome though, despite the efforts of Stevenson, who led Washington with 16 points and finished with four made threes. The Huskies also committed 23 fouls, and sent the Trojans to the free throw line 37 times. The Mobley's combined for 35 points with 18 from Isaiah and 17 from Evan, and five USC players finished the night in double-digits.
Washington heads to Westwood next to play UCLA at Pauley Pavilion Saturday, Jan. 16. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
