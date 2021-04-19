You are the owner of this article.
Women’s soccer team draws Liberty in first round of NCAA tournament

The Washington women's soccer team celebrates during a match against Oregon on April 9, 2021. The Huskies are headed to the 2020 NCAA Tournament in North Carolina, with a matchup against Liberty in the first round.

The Huskies are officially on their way to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. After a strong first regular season, head coach Nicole Van Dyke looks to lead the Huskies to tournament glory.

A strange year for all collegiate athletics, the NCAA will follow prior pathways and set up a bubble for all participants in both men’s and women’s soccer tournaments. The teams will hunker down in North Carolina for a little over a week, with play starting in the final week of April, and the final on May 9.

Washington will begin its journey against the ASUN Conference champion Liberty Flames (7-5-5, 2-3-3 ASUN) in the first round. The Flames mounted a Cinderella run in their conference tourney, topping Kennesaw State in the final to clinch their berth in the tourney.

Meanwhile, the Huskies look to improve off their final matchup of the season. A scoreless draw away to Washington State isn’t the perfect precursor to a galavanting tournament charge, but Washington has the opportunity to push onwards in a favorable first matchup.

The tournament will pose the largest test for Van Dyke in her early career at the UW, with the first round kicking off for the Huskies on Tuesday, April 27 at 4 p.m.

Reach writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14

