Instant: Washington struggles inside in loss to Oregon

Despite an incredibly hot start from the field, the Washington men’s basketball team closed its two-game excursion to the Beaver State with a 86-74 loss to Oregon on Saturday afternoon.
The Huskies (3-14, 2-10 Pac-12), who have frequently struggled to get off to good starts this season, were lights out from beyond the arc in the game’s early goings, making four of their first six perimeter attempts. Thanks to early productivity from Jamal Bey and Marcus Tsohonis, who scored 10 and 11 points respectively in the first half, Washington played the Ducks (10-4, 5-3 Pac-12) tight for much of the game’s first 20 minutes.
However, after starting the game 7-of-11 from the field, the Huskies quickly cooled off, making just four of their next 13 attempts to end the first. On the other end, the Ducks began separating themselves, going on a 15-2 run and eventually stretching their lead to 11 by the break.
Much of the trouble for the Huskies towards the end of the first half stemmed from their inability to control the paint. Oregon outrebounded Washington 16-8 through the game’s first 20 minutes, while scoring twice as many points as the Huskies downlow.
Moreover, the Duck’s aggressive edge over Washington paid off through early free throw attempts, as Oregon knocked down 8-10 in the first half and 16-20 on the day.
While Washington managed to end the game shooting a respectable 51% from the field and 47.4% from three, the lack of success through the interior made it difficult for the Huskies to achieve any semblance of offensive balance, diminishing the impact of their proficient perimeter shooting.
In addition to a lack of offensive stability, the Huskies’ defense was problematic to say the least. Oregon, despite missing its leading scorer in senior guard Chris Duarte, shot 48.3% from the field and 48% from distance, while seemingly picking apart Washington’s zone. In fact, for moments in the first half, head coach Mike Hopkins transitioned the Huskies into man-to-man defense in an attempt to thwart the Ducks’ increasing momentum.
Senior forward Eugene Omoruyi led the way for Oregon, scoring 25 points, while two other Ducks finished with at least 15. For the Huskies, senior guard Quade Green dropped 23 points, despite attempting just one field goal in the first half. Marcus Tsohonis also continued his hot streak, scoring 15 after his 22-point outing earlier this week.
With the defeat, the Huskies dropped to 0-7 on the road, while falling to the Ducks for the 11th time in their last 12 matchups. Washington is scheduled to take the floor next when USC visits Montlake on Thursday at 7:00.
Reach senior staff reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
