Gerling rocked, offense silent as UW shut out by Cal in series opener

It’s hard enough to win a game against a Pac-12 opponent when the team doesn’t play well on one side of the ball.
So when a team struggles in all phases of the game — pitching, hitting, and fielding — like the Washington baseball team did Friday, the 9-0 thrashing the UW received from California makes more sense. For head coach Lindsay Meggs, it was proof that the team simply didn’t come to Husky Ballpark prepared.
“There wasn’t one phase today where we were ready to compete,” he said. “We weren’t ready on the mound, we were ugly defensively, and we weren’t very competitive at the plate.”
It was a rough day all around for Washington, who started the game on the wrong foot. Two bunt singles and a throwing error by UW starter Logan Gerling (2-3) handed Cal an early 2-0 lead.
“It’s not just the fact that you gave up a couple runs, it’s how you gave them up,” Meggs said. “That was troubling for our guys and it should be.”
The Golden Bears (20-19, 7-9 Pac-12) added another run in the top of the third, before a two-run homer in the fourth from junior Cole Elvis off Gerling broke the game open, 5-0. Washington’s starter didn’t last much longer. Cal sophomore John Lagattuta jumped on Gerling’s first pitch of the sixth inning, launching a home run to right to make it 6-0.
The righty finished the frame, but ended his outing with five earned runs in six innings — the most runs Gerling has allowed all season. The junior, who had been Washington’s most consistent starter this season, surrendered as many runs in six frames on Friday as he had in his past three starts combined.
While Meggs admitted Gerling didn’t have his best stuff Friday night, his real frustration was with some of his starter’s decisions off the mound, particularly his choice to throw down to first on a bunt attempt in the first inning when the runner was clearly going to be safe. Gerling airmailed the throw and put runners on second and third with no outs, with both eventually scoring.
“He gave us a couple good innings where he competed but he just couldn’t get us off the field,” Meggs said. “He just wasn’t down in the strike zone like he’s been, and he’s entitled to have a rough outing because he’s been so good and that part didn’t bother me, just some of the decisions he made. He’s an older guy, he should know better.”
Though Gerling struggled on the mound, he once again didn’t get any run support. Washington managed just three hits through the first six frames, and even though they bounced Cal starter Josh White after just 3 2/3 innings, didn’t string together enough hits to ever threaten the Bears lead.
The Huskies (17-19, 3-10 Pac-12) wrapped up the day with more errors (2) than runs (0). Washington managed just six hits and stranded eight. Four UW starters went hitless and senior Ramon Bramasco was the only player with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a double. Washington also struck out seven times and couldn’t build any offensive rhythm, going 1-for-12 with runners on base and 0-for-4 with men in scoring position.
Cal tacked on three more runs in the seventh against UW redshirt freshman Nate Weeldreyer, who gave up three runs on four hits without recording an out, before Meggs summoned Colton Charnholm to pitch the final three frames. Reliever Jack Wolger (1-0) earned the win for the Bears after pitching two perfect innings.
“Whether it’s a one-run loss in 16 innings or you get your butt kicked, it’s your responsibility,” Meggs said. “If you care about each other and care about what you’re doing, you’ve got to show up tomorrow with a clean slate and start over and that’s the challenge for us.”
Washington returns to Husky Ballpark for Game 2 of its series with Cal Saturday, May 5 for a 2 p.m. first pitch.
Reach senior staff writer Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
