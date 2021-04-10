Notes and Quotes: Fans return for day three of spring practices

For the first time since the 2019 Apple Cup, fans were in attendance for football inside Husky Stadium.
Granted it was just the third day of the Washington football team’s spring practices, but nevertheless they made an impact.
With hundreds of fans spread throughout the stadium, the Huskies ran through a similar sequence of drills to practices in the east field, this time with a little more scrimmaging and a lot more tension.
“I feel like when we have fans you always wanna put on a show you know,” senior Jaxson Kirkland said. “And you kinda got to, especially since we haven’t had fans like that this past year and a half. For sure we were fired up.”
And fired up both sidelines were, with the defense and offense at odds for the majority of the day. Twice players had to be pulled apart on the field by referees and coaches. After the second, a hyped up defensive sideline was yelled at for coming onto the field.
To conclude practice, head coach Jimmy Lake thanked the fans for coming, noting that the team was happy to have them back.
Notes:
Sophomore tailback Cameron Davis took snaps with the first team offense during Saturday’s practice. Davis had the fourth most carries and fifth most yards of any Washington tailback last season. He took first team reps ahead of senior tailback Sean McGrew, who was last season's reading rusher. McGrew took snaps with the second team on Saturday.
Redshirt freshmen Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillian appeared to be the main wide receivers working with the first team Saturday.
Dylan Morris stuck to first team scrimmages Saturday. He was also sacked three times by junior Zion Tupuola-Fetui, junior Jackson Sirmon, and senior Ryan Bowman.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
