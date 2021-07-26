Tokyo Dawgs: Plum’s heroics lift USA 3x3 team on Day 3

The University of Washington has acted as a pipeline to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with dozens of former and current Huskies in Japan for this summer’s games. Tokyo Dawgs highlights the recent performances of Huskies as they compete for gold.
USA 3x3 Women’s Basketball vs. Italy and China (UW alum: Kelsey Plum)
For the second day in a row, UW alum Kelsey Plum took the floor for the U.S. women’s basketball 3x3 team, this time against Italy and China.
Team USA finished pool play undefeated in Tokyo, beating both Italy and China. Plum combined for 13 points in the two games, including the game-winner against China with 34 seconds left in the ten-minute game. The WNBA star’s heroics have clinched the United States the top seed in Wednesday’s semifinals.
Australia Men’s Basketball vs. Nigeria (UW alum: Matisse Thybulle)
Australia and former UW men’s basketball star Matisse Thybulle got off to a good start in Tokyo, beating Nigeria 84-67.
Thybulle, who started for Australia, scored only seven points in his Olympic debut but was still impressive, showing off his signature defensive prowess. He had five steals in his 23 minutes of play, leading the team. Thybulle also recorded two assists and four rebounds for Australia, who will be looking to medal in Tokyo. Australia will next play Italy on Wednesday.
USA Softball vs. Japan (UW alums: Ali Aguilar and Heather Tarr)
USA Softball continued its winning ways with a come-from-behind victory, beating Japan 2-1. Team USA will finish the opening round undefeated as they advance to the gold-medal game.
Team USA’s Kelsey Stewart hit a walk-off run to secure the victory against the Japanese. UW alum Ali Aguilar went 0-for-1 on with two walks in Team USA’s victory. Aguilar and Washington head coach Heather Tarr, who is an assistant for Team USA, will have a short turnaround for Tuesday’s gold medal rematch against Japan.
Canada Softball vs. Italy (UW alums: Danielle Lawrie, Victoria Hayward, and Jenn Sailing)
Led by three former Huskies, Canada softball demolished the Italians, 8-1, to advance to the bronze-medal game against Mexico.
Hayward and Sailing led the offense for the Canadians, combining for four runs, three hits, and three RBIs in the rout. Lawrie helped the Canadians from the circle, pitching three innings, striking out three, allowing four hits and a run. The trio of Huskies will hope to secure the bronze on Tuesday against Mexico.
Australia softball vs. Mexico (Current UW student-athlete: Gabbie Plain)
Current Washington softball senior Gabbie Plain capped off her Tokyo Olympics with a rough outing against Mexico. Plain pitched just 1/3 of an inning, allowing three hits, but was able to keep the Mexicans from crossing the plate.
A win would have put the Australians in the bronze-medal game, but unfortunately for Plain and her teammates, the Olympics came to a quick halt in a 4-1 loss.
