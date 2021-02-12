No. 10 Washington breaks win streak, falls in five-set loss

Just a few minutes into Friday night’s game, it was clear that the No.10 Washington volleyball team was in for a long night.
There was no doubt that No. 18 UCLA would be the toughest matchup so far this season. And as the night’s long rallies went on, it was clear Washington was under pressure and struggling to maintain their usual offensive consistency in the five-set loss.
During every set the score was within a few points, with the Huskies (5-2 Pac-12) going on several runs and gaining slight advantages to end the second and fourth set, but never settling into a strong lead.
Offensive consistency issues plagued the Huskies all night, with the production from the usually-strong outside hitters riddled with errors and inconsistencies.
The Huskies only hit .125 overall against the Bruins (5-2 Pac-12), with last game’s leading outside hitters freshman Madi Endsley and junior Claire Hoffman ending the night at .032 and .182 respectively.
Even after an injury sustained by starting setter Devon Chang, UCLA was able to stay in rhythm, even as its hitting percentage declined throughout the night. UCLA was able to shut down more of the UW’s kill attempts than its usual opponents, making their defensive power clear in many crucial points.
Little problems also caught up to Washington, with multiple net, service, and striking errors compounding and putting crucial points in UCLA’s control.
Washington ended with 11 service errors and only five aces, tying for second-worst of the season in both areas. Endsley was responsible for three of the service errors, and her usual serving alternate Maria Bogomolova accounted for an additional four, including a foot error in the fifth set.
Overall, it was a really long night. In addition to an unexplained five minute break adding time to the game, all of head coach Keegan Cook’s challenges were used by the middle of the third set and everything was kept neck-and-neck through five sets. It was a tiring matchup between two ranked teams, and in the end the Huskies just weren’t able to come back.
It certainly was not the way Washington wanted its first ranked matchup of the season to go, but the adjustments needed for the next game are things the UW is normally dominant at, giving the team a good shot at adjusting for the second matchup of the weekend.
The Huskies will get that chance against the Bruins Saturday, Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. as they continue with their second game of the road trip.
