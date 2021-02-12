No. 10 Washington breaks win streak, falls in five-set loss

Seattle, WA (98195)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.