Instant: Green's heroics not enough as UW crashes out of Pac-12 Tournament against Utah

A career night from Quade Green wasn't enough to prevent the No. 10 Washington men's basketball team from falling in the first round of the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament against seventh seeded Utah, 98-95.
The Huskies have now been bounced in the first round of the tournament two years in a row.
The rust was evident early on for Washington. Playing its first game in 11 days following a brutal stretch to end the regular season, the Huskies struggled on defense out of the gate, especially defending the three-point shot.
Despite missing sophomore Rylan Jones, Utah had no problems making Washington miserable early on in the first half. Junior Timmy Allen and senior Alfonso Plummer punished the Huskies as they tried to readapt to game speed, scoring 13 and 12 respectively.
With Allen pounding the paint — the junior went 5-of-9 from the field — Utah was able to open things up from the outside. Led by Plummer, who scored all his points from three-point range and made 3-of-5 attempts in the first half, the Utes rained in eight threes on 53.3% shooting, a higher clip than Utah shot from the floor.
Though Washington struggled on defense, the offense managed to keep things within ten points for most of the half. Led by nine first half points from Green, all eight UW players who saw the court scored before the break. And though the Huskies shot just 18.2% from three-point range in the first period, they shot 46% from the floor to trail by just 12 at halftime, 47-35.
Washington continued to play well enough to stay in the game for the first ten minutes of the second half, cutting Utah’s lead to 10 with about 15 minutes remaining. But the Huskies couldn’t bring the deficit down to single-digits.
Green was the only player who could buy a shot after the break for Washington. With eight minutes remaining, the senior had 12 points in the half and a game-high 21. No other UW player had more than five points in the second half at that point.
And while Washigton’s offense stuttered, Utah continued to roll. Allen finished the night with 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Utes, who shot 60.4% from the floor and 53.8% from three. Plummer had 21 on 6-of-11 shooting, and sophomore Branden Carlson added 13 points on a perfect night from the floor. Six different Utah players scored in double-digits.
Green ended the game with 31 points on 10-of-18 shooting, and added nine free throws on a perfect night from the line. Junior Jamal Bey came on late to provide another 18 points and fellow junior Erik Stevenson and sophomore Nate Roberts also added double-digit efforts.
A late run powered by a barrage of threes from Bey and a takeover from Green brought the UW within nine with less than two minutes remaining. Washington could have trailed by just five with 34 seconds, but a Cole Bajema dunk was blocked from behind by Utah, and the Huskies comeback came up short in the desert to end their season.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
