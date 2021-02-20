Huskies fall to Oregon State in Pac-12 Opener

The Washington men’s soccer team suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday, losing 2-1 to Oregon State.
The pivotal moment proved to be Oregon State forward Gloire Amanda’s spectacular solo effort in the 72nd minute to give Oregon State a 2-1 lead. Amanda cut inside from the left-wing after a series of stepovers before firing his shot past the UW goalkeeper at his near post.
“It was going to be a close game and a cagey match,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “These games are decided by tiny margins and credit to him, [Gloire Amanda] is a great striker and he scored two great goals.”
After a first half with few clear goal-scoring chances, the deadlock was broken by Amanda. The first of his two goals came in the 58th minute when his swerving shot from outside of the box left the UW goalkeeper stranded.
“We lost our way the first 20 minutes of the second half,” Clark said. “They started to pick apart our pressure a bit. Once we actually gave up the goal, we stepped up our pressure and looked really good again, but that first 15 minutes we lost our way. I felt that the other 70 minutes of the game we were very comfortable and that was the 15 minutes of the game that they made us uncomfortable.”
The Huskies (2-1, 0-1 Pac-12) were quick to respond after conceding for the first time this season, applying pressure straight from the kickoff. The equalizer was scored by Gio Miglietti only one minute and 30 seconds after the Beavers (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) had taken the lead. Miglietti got the final touch to put the ball over the line in a goalmouth scramble following a set-piece.
“Once a goal goes in, the next five minutes are super big,” redshirt senior Ryan Sailor said. “You can either put all your effort into it and get a lot out and that’s what happened to us. It happened on the first goal, but we couldn’t quite get it on the second.”
The Huskies were on the front foot for the majority of the game, outshooting the Beavers 15-6. Washington created the first major chance of the game when Dylan Teves was played into the box before he had his low shot saved by the outstretched foot of the OSU goalkeeper. The Huskies maintained the upper hand throughout the first half but failed to create many meaningful chances, with only two shots on target in the period.
Despite a second-half with more action, the Huskies ultimately fell short, failing to convert their pressure into goals. The Beavers created only created three big chances throughout the game including the two goals. The remaining chance was a penalty, which was off target.
“Everything is just effort and we gave all of our effort towards the end,” Sailor said. “Once we look back at the film, we’ll look at things we did bad and that’s where we’ll go from.”
The Huskies, who entered this season ranked 1st in the Pac-12 preseason poll, will look to find their form next Saturday at 1 p.m. when they travel to Berkeley to play the Golden Bears.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
