Plain leads the way in Washington's win over Stanford

A shaky start ended alright for the No. 5 Washington softball team, which beat Stanford 4-0 Thursday.
After two innings Washington led 1-0, but was being outhit and had yet to gain any real momentum. That all changed in the top of the third when the Washington bats finally started to make contact with the ball.
In that third inning, the Huskies (40-4, 17-4 Pac-12) smacked four total hits, but still only managed to score two runs as they left the bases loaded to bail Stanford out of what could have been a much worse inning.
In the third, there was a near three-run home run by Noel Hee, however, it just went foul over the left field fence. Then, there was some base running miscommunication after Hee belted one into the outfield.
Morganne Flores advanced from second to third, but Sami Reynolds had her head down and was booking it from first and assuming Flores was going to head home. This caused Reynolds to be caught between second and third for the second out of the inning.
Leaving runners on the bases seemed to really kill the momentum that Washington had built, as they didn’t manage another hit until the sixth inning, when Kelley Lynch, fresh off her freshman Player of the Week award, belted a hard grounder right up the middle through the legs of the pitcher.
In to run for Lynch came her former high school teammate from East Coweta High School Lilly Agan. A sacrifice bunt and a nice drive into the outfield by Sarah Willis allowed Agan to score and put Washington up 4-0.
After allowing two hits in the second inning, Gabbie Plain only allowed another two hits the rest of the day and had her tenth shutout of the year. Thursday’s game against the Cardinal (29-18, 8-10 Pac-12) was her 32nd career shutout.
The Australian native had nine strikeouts on the day, bringing her season total to a whopping 293. She is now tied for the second most strikeouts in college softball, only two behind the leader.
The win puts Washington at 40-9 on the season, making 2021 the fourth straight season in which the UW has won 40 games. Washington will look to add to that win total as they face Stanford again tomorrow, twice, with the first game getting underway at 4:30 p.m.
