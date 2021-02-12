Weight throwers have their way at the UW invitational

Another meet down and another foot closer to the school record for freshman weight thrower Jayden White.
Competing at the UW Invitational, the freshman’s first two throws were both fouls, however, his third throw was the throw that won the event on the day with a distance of 69 feet and 10.75 inches, the 15th best throw in the NCAA on the year. One thing White continues to work on, though, is consistency.
“It was good, it was fun, a lot of tweaks we're making in practice,” he said. “Again just trying to build that consistency we talked about last week. Practice felt good, warmups were a little rough, warmups were a little shaky, but it came together for the throw I wanted, so I’m happy with it”
White will continue to chase UW record holder Scott Neilson, who set the record with a throw of 72.36 feet back in the 1970s. The freshman from Everett Washington has now competed in two meets for Washington and in both he has set a new PR. The Everett man will continue his chase for Neilson’s record throughout the rest of the season.
“I’d like to break it, it’s obviously a far throw, but I think I have what it takes to break it this year,” White said.
While White continued his bright start to his career on Montlake, junior thrower Connor Jost quietly had an impressive day at the weight throw as well with a throw that put him at number six in school history.
Jost, also a local athlete hailing from Gig Harbor, Wash., set his PR with a throw of 64 feet and 7.25 inches, good enough for second place on the day. At the first meet of the year Jost’s best throw was 61 feet and 8.50 inches, which at the time was a new PR.
“It’s been a while coming, a lot of hard work,” Jost said. “This whole week felt good, yesterday coming into the pre-meet, I hit some far practice throws and I knew that the day was going to be a pretty good day”
Jost's new goal is beginning to get more and more real by the day.
“It’s kind of always been 20 meters [65.62 feet], but now that I’m that much closer, it’s feeling more real each day,” Jost said.
On the women’s side of the weight throw event, freshman Beatrice Asomaning came ready to throw. In her seventh meet competing for Washington, The freshman has now beaten her previous PR at every meet, this time shattering it by over four feet.
Asomaning, who is from Olympia, Wash., threw the winning weight throw in her second throw of the day, with a distance of 61 feet and 10.25 inches. Her previous PR was 57 feet and 2.75 inches. Leading up to the UW invitational the Olympian native felt a sense of confidence.
“I felt pretty confident, cause practice was going well, I hit a couple eighteens in practice, so I was feeling pretty good,” Asomaning said. “In warmups I was feeling pretty good about that too, feeling nice and smooth.”
Coming into this event, her coach Andrew Ninow was also expecting her to perform well, due to her practice on the Wednesday before the meet throwing three throws in a row in the 18 meter range. She was consistently hitting her goal before the meet and at the meet she hit it again.
After hitting her goal of 18 meters, Asomaning is now turning her attention to a new goal of 19 meters. In order to hit this number, the freshman is going to have to continue fine tuning her technique in practice.
“The biggest thing for her is posture,” Ninow said. “She likes to bend her chest down to finish, which in the weight’s a big no no. You want to keep good posture, makes you much stronger position, that’s the biggest thing really right now.”
Other notes:
Junior Jonah Wilson placed first in the men’s shot put with a throw of 64 feet and 2.25 inches, which puts him at #9 in the NCAA on the year and is also his best distance while competing for Washington. His best overall throw was 65 feet and 10.50 inches done out of uniform.
Redshirt Freshman Makayla Kelby improved upon her last meets score and set a new PR with a distance of 51 feet and 11 inches, putting her at #2 in school history. Her previous PR was 51 feet and 4.25 inches.
Sophomore Makenna Barton placed second in the women's pole vault with a jump of 12 feet, 8.25 inches
Senior Allie Schadler placed 6th in the women's 3000 meter as well getting her PR of 8 minutes and 58.12 seconds. Her previous PR was 9 minutes and 0.89 seconds.
The Huskies will be back at Dempsey Indoor tomorrow morning for day two of the UW Invitational, which starts at 11:00 a.m. with the women’s 60 meter hurdles.
