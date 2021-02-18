Matchup with Stanford will test Washington on the interior

Despite boasting a record that might not prove it, the Washington men’s basketball team has come a long way this season.
In Monday’s victory against Washington State, Washington played some of its most efficient basketball of the year, logging a season-high in assists (15) and a season-low in turnovers (6). To the delight of head coach Mike Hopkins, the Huskies played unselfishly, sharing the ball while consistently making the simple play.
However, though the win over its in-state rival undoubtedly provided Washington with a much-needed morale boost given that it snapped a five-game skid, the team will once again be put to the test when they meet Stanford on the court Thursday.
The Cardinal (13-8, 9-6 Pac-12), who dealt the Huskies a 91-75 trouncing earlier this year, pose a logistical nightmare for Hopkins and his team. Stanford’s primary weapon comes on their frontline in the form of 6-foot-9 forward Oscar da Silva, who averages 19.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
It is no secret that the Huskies (4-16, 3-12 Pac-12) have struggled on the interior this season, so the battle inside will be something to look for, which Hopkins addressed in a press conference earlier this week.
“We have to be gritty,” Hopkins said. “We have to be tough, and we have to finish with rebounding.”
The Huskies rank lowest in the Pac-12 in rebounding, securing just over 30 boards per contest. Much of the responsibility on the glass this Thursday will likely fall on sophomore center Nate Roberts, who leads the team in rebounding and often plays the role of centerpiece in Hopkins’ zone defense.
But for Roberts to be effective against Stanford, it will be important that he finds a way to stay on the court. Both Roberts and fellow Washington big Hameir Wright have struggled immensely with foul trouble in recent memory, with Wright fouling out of each of the last three games and Roberts picking up at least three fouls per contest over the same span.
When asked about this issue, Hopkins preached that it comes down to technique.
“You’ve got to teach them how to fight the right way — where you’re leveraging your strength and also using your foot speed and quickness,” Hopkins said.
From Roberts’ perspective, the film room has been huge in enabling him to understand not only where the fouls are coming from but also how to limit them.
In all, even if Washington is able to build on its success against WSU and continues to play efficiently, the game may very well boil down to the battle of the bigs. If the Huskies intend to compete against da Silva and the rest of the Cardinal, sound interior defense, team rebounding, and avoiding unnecessary fouls will all be necessities.
Reach senior staff reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
