Hee’s solo homers help Washington close out weekend sweep of Hawai’i

For a player with only six hits all season, Noelle Hee has done the most with them.
Entering Saturday’s game against Hawai’i with just 13 at bats, Hee had three hits and two home runs to her name this season, a display of the power she possesses.
The theme continued in Honolulu Saturday, as Hee smacked two solo home runs to lead the No. 8 Washington softball team to a series sweep with a 11-3 victory against Hawai'i.
During the past two seasons, the senior hasn't seen the field consistently, with 13 at-bats in the shortened 2020 season and 17 so far in 2021. Despite the limited playing time, her power has been no secret, hitting a home run in her first at-bat of 2020 in addition to the ever-growing 2021 tally of four.
With her three-hit performance Saturday evening, Hee matched her career-high for most hits in a game. It was also the first multi-hit game for the senior since Apr. 18, 2019 and her first multi-home run performance since the third game of her collegiate career in 2018.
Both of Hee’s home runs were identical solo blasts to left field. The first came in the second inning off of Rainbow Wahine (0-3) starter Jetta Nannen that made it a 3-0 ballgame. Her second came in the fifth inning off of relief pitcher Emily Klee that extended the Huskies’ (16-2) lead to 7-2.
A third inning single was sandwiched between the two home runs to make it a 3-for-4 day for the senior.
Hee wasn’t the only Washington player with a home run Saturday, though. Junior Sami Reynolds followed Hee’s fifth inning home run with a three-run blast to make it a 10-2 lead for the UW. Reynolds’ home run was her sixth of a season, a new career-high. An RBI single and a sac fly made it five RBIs on the day for Reynolds, as she matched her career single game-high.
Other Washington players with multiple hits were fifth-year senior Sis Bates, who went 4-for-4 with a double and junior Baylee Klingler, who finished 2-for-5.
In the series, Washington scored a total of 30 runs, while limiting Hawai’i to six.
The credit goes to the Huskies’ pitching staff, holding the Rainbow Wahine to eight hits across 17 innings. Saturday, it was a collection of pitchers who got the job done, with freshman Sarah Willis making the start, sophomore Brooke Nelson working 2 2/3 innings of shutout ball — picking up the win — and senior Gabbie Plain closing the game.
Willis, starting her second game of the year, worked around two walks in the first inning to hold the Rainbow Washine scoreless. But much like her counterpart Kelley Lynch who made the start Friday, the walks caught up to Willis later on.
In the second inning, the freshman allowed a single and a walk to open the inning before Nelson was called on in relief.
Despite allowing just one hit, some clever baserunning by the Rainbow Wahine allowed both inherited runners to score.
Nelson (1-0) then pitched a clean third inning before Hawai’i loaded the bases in the fourth. Washington head coach Heather Tarr then called on senior Gabbie Pain to clean up the mess, which she did with a strikeout. The senior closed out the final 3 1/3 innings, allowing only one hit, a home run, as she struck out six batters.
The home run by Nawai Kaupe — a former Washington player — was the first run Plain had allowed 25 2/3 innings.
With its weekend in the tropics wrapped up, Washington returns home for the first time since 2019. The Husky Classic opens Friday, Mar. 12 as the UW hosts Seattle U at 5 p.m.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
