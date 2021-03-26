Drechsel leads Huskies to four-set victory

Even before five match points stood in the way of a fourth-set win, it had been a long night for the No.8 Washington volleyball team.
The Huskies (14-3 Pac-12) found themselves caught in an extension of a hard-fought game Friday after dropping the third set, but rather than lose control, Washington was able to power through five close match points and put an end to the game in the fourth.
“As we get later and later into the season, the likelihood of sweeping teams is going to go down,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “It’s going to come down to what you saw in the fourth set, a 29-27 deuce-set situation and can you make one more play than the other team. But that’s just the phase of the year that we’re in right now.”
Despite winning the first set, overall hitting and blocking looked less put together than usual, causing rallies to fall out of the UW hands and offensive production to stagnate.
Washington needed to find a dependable solution to stay on top, and it didn’t take long for senior Samantha Drechsel to step up to the task. Drechsel led the Washington offense with an impressive .588 hitting off 23 kills. She also finished with two of the team’s five aces.
“We’ve encouraged her to go for it,” Cook said. “And I think that’s what I liked seeing tonight just hitting ball after ball hard without any hesitation about what was in front of her.”
Freshman Madi Endsley, who was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the third time this season last week, was close behind Drechsel with 18 kills. The team ended the night hitting .285 overall.
The Cardinal (2-7 Pac-12), who are three-time defending national champions, kept the Huskies on their toes all night with good defense and offensive pressure, specifically from outside hitter Caitie Baird. The redshirt freshman more than doubled the next-closest Cardinal, ending with 25 kills.
Possibly in part to last weekend’s lack of gameplay, serving and blocking didn’t fully connect for the Huskies Friday night. Washington ended with 12 service errors and only seven team blocks, its lowest since its first game against No. 12 Utah.
The quick rebound in the fourth set did show promise for the rally ability of the Huskies, who have had a tendency to lose some control after starting out with two set wins against tough teams in recent games.
Being able to shut down opponents before they can force a fifth-set, especially after a weekend away from matchplay, is a good sign for a team facing a quickly approaching tournament opportunity.
Still, Cook notes that there is more work to be done.
“I think we’re still not playing to a championship standard,” Cook said. “From a serve and pass perspective and from a defensive perspective. And so that is going to be our attitude tomorrow, just how do we get better in those phases of the game and then have a better showing on Sunday.”
Washington picks back up against Stanford for its last home game of the conference season Sunday, March 28 at 12 p.m.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
