Rebounding from bad opening set, UW extends win streak with four-set win

Despite falling into another first set trap, the No.11 Washington volleyball team managed to win on the road Friday, pulling ahead in four-sets against Arizona.
Head coach Keegan Cook and the team headed into the weekend looking to break a trend of first-set struggles and establish early leads against the Arizona schools. The Huskies (10-3, 3-2 Pac-12) didn’t do that, but rather lost control of a large early lead and fell into a clunky opening set.
Luckily, things only got better from there, as the Huskies managed to improve with every set and win three in a row to put the night away.
Splitting the first two sets, Washington began to look more comfortable in the third, pulling away for bigger leads and handling Arizona’s tough block better. Serving went Washington’s way, as it finished with five aces and 10 errors. Arizona recorded zero aces and five errors.
Junior middle blocker Marin Grote — who won Pac-12 defensive Player of the Week last week — had another great night, leading the game in blocks with nine. She finished third in offensive production behind outside hitters Samantha Dreshcel and Claire Hoffman, finding eight kills.
Freshman outside hitter Madi Endsley, who remains a big part of the UW offense, returned to the court Friday after a few games off. She found seven kills, two service errors, and four digs.
The win extends the Huskies’ win streak over the Wildcats (11-5, 3-2 Pac-12) to 20 consecutive games.
The win kicks off Washington’s weekend against the Arizona schools, with its next game set for Sunday at noon against Arizona State in Tempe.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
