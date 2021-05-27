No. 2 Washington women rowers look to defend 2019 NCAA Championship title

The Washington women's rowing team is preparing to race in a familiar regatta, but for the first time all year, it will not be racing as the No. 1 ranked team.
For the first time in the 2021 season, Washington is ranked No. 2, with Texas leapfrogging them in the national standings. Though those outside of the sport consider them as important, rankings aren’t something that the team has paid a lot of attention to all year.
“I haven’t really looked much at the rankings; I’ve looked sporadically,” junior rower Tabea Schendekehl said. “There’s always this big talk about, ‘Oh they’re ranked this and they’re ranked that,’ but we haven’t raced some of these teams, so it’s times against times, and you can’t really make decisions off of times. We don’t really get caught up in that, because all we can control in the end is ourselves and our boat.”
Racing at the National Championship, regardless of rank, is something that Washington is very familiar with. There have been 24 NCAA championships for collegiate women’s rowing, and Washington is one of two teams who have been invited to all 24 of the regattas.
Washington will also be rowing in Sarasota, Florida, as the defending champions, after having swept the championships in 2019, a feat that has only been accomplished twice — both times by Washington (the other being in 2017).
“It’s been a long time coming and I think everyone is really excited and everyone was really excited about Pac-12’s and really just getting out there and having a chance to prove ourselves again and race against really good teams,” Schendekehl said. “It’s the same idea with going into the NCAAs, that it’s just this excitement and being thankful for this season happening with everything going on.”
The Washington crew team will also be getting an extra boost, as Schendekehl will be back rowing for Washington after having missed the Pac-12 Championships while competing at the Olympic time trials for Germany.
Having missed time with the team, Schendekehl had to reacclimate herself in the boat, but with her extensive experience rowing for Washington’s varsity eight, the adjustment was relatively smooth.
“It was definitely different coming back into the boat, but it was really easy to adjust back to the rhythm here,” Schendekehl said. “We’ve been making some good steps; especially today, we’ve found some really good rhythm on the water. We’re really just taking it one day at a time trying to make the most out of each practice.”
With the championships ahead, the team looks back on what this season has meant.
“We’re still in a pandemic, so it’s pretty cool that it’s happening,” Schendekehl said. “This whole season everyone was super anxious about: Will we actually have a season? Will the next race actually be happening? It could’ve been cut off at any point, so each race was a big thank you.”
Schedule
Friday
5:48 a.m. PT – Varsity Eight, heat two (Washington, Ohio State, SMU, Wisconsin, Gonzaga)
6:48 a.m. PT – Second Varsity Eight, heat one (Washington, Brown, SMU, Princeton, Alabama)
8:12 a.m. PT – Varsity Four, heat four (Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Alabama, Navy, Northeastern)
Saturday
5:36 and 5:48 a.m. PT – Varsity Eight, A/B semifinals
6:24 and 6:36 a.m. PT – Second Varsity Eight, A/B semifinals
7:12 and 7:24 a.m. PT – Varsity Four, A/B semifinals
Sunday
7:00 a.m. PT – Varsity Four, grand final
7:24 a.m. PT – Second Varsity Eight, grand final
7:48 a.m. PT – Varsity Eight, grand final
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen atsports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donatinghere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.