Pro Husky Highlights: Super Bowl Edition

Athletes don’t stop repping the UW after they leave Seattle. Welcome to this week’s edition of Pro Husky Highlights, where The Daily recaps the exploits of former Washington athletes.
Jaydon Mickens: NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The shortest player on the Buccaneers roster, Jaydon Mickens logged significant playing time in the Super Bowl as both a punt and kick returner. During the game, Mickens brought back three kickoffs for a total of 75 yards, including a long of 28. He also safely secured three punts, but elected not to return any.
While at Washington, Mickens tallied 203 career receptions and 2,187 receiving yards, which place second and fifth respectively in school history.
Following his departure from Montlake in 2015, Mickens signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, before eventually landing with the Buccaneers. As a pro, Mickens has scored two receiving touchdowns and has logged more than 500 yards as a return specialist.
Vita Vea: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The 6-foot-4, 347 pound Vita Vea played on both sides of the ball in the Buccaneers dominant Super Bowl victory. In his second game back from a broken ankle, the defensive linemen finished with one tackle, while also momentarily serving as a fullback on an offensive goal line opportunity.
In the final season of his illustrious career with the Huskies, Vea started all 13 games and was named to both the 2017 All-America second team and the All-Pac-12 first team. Moreover, he received the Pac-12 Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year Award.
After leaving Washington to pursue a professional career, Vea was selected with the 12th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Since then, he has tallied more than 70 tackles and 7.5 sacks.
