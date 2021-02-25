Left side of Washington attack key in victory over Utah

There was a matchup of top-10 teams inside Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Thursday night.
Two wins this weekend would project the No. 9 Washington volleyball team to first place in the Pac-12 standings.
In what was expected to be a tight match looked more like a practice for Washington, as the Huskies cruised to a straight-sets victory (25-21, 25-23, 25-19) over No. 7 Utah to draw one game back of first place.
It was the best hitting performance of the season for the Huskies (9-2 Pac-12), and it was clear that they had a plan.
Time and time again, Washington went to the left side of its attack, with freshman Madi Endsley and junior Claire Hoffman hitting strong, deep balls between the Utah block. Endsley and Hoffman finished the night with a dozen kills a piece to lead Washington’s team total of 39.
A successful first set prompted head coach Keegan Cook to roll with the hot hand, directing setter Ella May Powell to continue feeding the left side.
“They took some good swings early and so they kind of started to gain some momentum,” he said. “Ella stayed committed to that and kept delivering them balls in tempo and so it just kind of kept running itself.”
Entering the match, the Utah defense relied heavily on the back line, second best in the Pac-12 at 14.66 digs per set. Although dominant on offense, its front line was not quite as impressive on defense, tallying only 1.90 blocks per set, fourth-lowest in the conference.
From the opening serve, Washington attack was committed to disrupting the Utah block, going back and forth between senior Samantha Drechsel on the right side and the duo of Endsley and Hoffman on the left.
But once the left side found a rhythm, it was a punishing attack.
Washington rolled, hitting .333, just a tick off its season-high of .347 against Oregon State on Feb. 6.
Endsley finished the match with a .455 hitting percentage, just below her career-high of .458 while Hoffman hit third-best on the team at .323.
“When she [Ednsley] gets going I love just handing her the ball all the time,” Powell said. “Whenever she’s hot, she’s hot. She did a really good job when she was in good situations of hitting her shots and when she wasn’t in good situations she was managing really well. I know that’s something that she has been working on all season.”
In what was arguably the best game of her career, almost all of Endsley’s kills went untouched, finding their way through the block and onto the hardwood right in front of Utah’s back row.
Despite the punishing attack, Powell noted it wasn’t as easy as Endsley made it look.
“Our outsides really got in good situations,” Powell said. “They served really tough so they got us off the net a lot, so we had to work really hard on getting our hitters up on the net in good situations. I think they did a really good job of just hitting their shot if they were up against a really big block and not being afraid of the blockers.”
Washington will need to keep up the balanced offense when it hosts Utah again Saturday at 11 a.m. The winner will snag first place in the Pac-12 standings.
