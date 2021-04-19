You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Men’s soccer heads to NCAA Tournament as No. 7 overall seed

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Men’s soccer heads to NCAA Tournament as No. 7 overall seed

The Washington men's soccer team celebrates a goal from Lucas Meek in a 3-0 win against Gonzaga on February 7th, 2021. The Huskies are headed to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 7 overall seed.

The Huskies are headed to North Carolina.

Much like other sports during the COVID-19-affected season, the entirety of the 2021 NCAA men’s soccer tournament will be held in a bubble-setting. The Washington men’s soccer team will participate after being announced as the No. 7 overall seed for the tournament on Monday morning.

Tournament play begins Thursday, April 29 with the first round of action. Washington will not play until the second round on Sunday, May 2, taking on Grand Canyon.

Regular season play ended for the Huskies (10-3, 7-3 Pac-12) on Saturday, April 17, finishing second in the Pac-12 standings to Stanford.

In its most recent NCAA Tournament appearance, Washington was bounced in the quarterfinals by Georgetown.

Although the UW was able to host some matches during the 2019 tournament, the NCAA announced in late March that the 2021 tournament’s bubble style was chosen to “minimize the number of local and state health jurisdiction guidelines by which to abide. In addition, the proposal centralizes and provides efficiencies for COVID-19 testing sites and setup.”

Host sites for the tournament are Campbell, East Carolina, University of North Carolina Wilmington, UNC Greensboro and Wake Forest.

Spectators will be restricted to family and friends with capacity limited to 25 percent.

Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.