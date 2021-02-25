Balanced offensive attack not enough in loss to Arizona State

All things considered, Thursday night’s 80-72 loss to Arizona State was one of the Washington men’s basketball team’s better offensive performances.
Though the Huskies (5-19, 4-15 Pac-12) have often struggled to develop consistent offensive production this season, they were balanced and efficient from the field in their second straight matchup with the Sun Devils (9-11, 6-8 Pac-12). Following a dismal performance on the offensive end just two days ago, Washington’s attack was much more effective Thursday night.
From the opening tip, the Huskies were red hot from beyond the arc, making six threes in the first half and going 11-of-27 from distance on the night. But while its long-range shooting may have kept them in the game, Washington made a point of moving the ball through the post, which played a significant role in its improved offensive performance.
After allowing the lightning quick guards of Arizona State to get out in transition in the first leg of this back-to-back, UW’s emphasis on controlled possessions and interior touches allowed the team to slow the game down and play at its own pace. Senior guard Quade Green, who led the Huskies with 16 points, noted that their offensive game plan revolved around getting the ball in the post and keeping the Sun Devils from getting out and running.
“With all the guards they’ve got, they were trying to rush it,” he said. “So, we slowed the game down… That’s why we were in it.”
Though sophomore center Nate Roberts and senior forward Hameir Wright scored seven and six points respectively, it was the Huskies’ guards who carried much of the offensive load in the post. Washington frequently fed both Jamal Bey and Marcus Tsohonis on the interior, often targeting whoever was being guarded by ASU’s explosive, but undersized Remy Martin.
“We didn’t really get our bigs the ball today,” Green said. “[It was] pretty much all guard play [on offense] today.”
As a result of their insistence on moving the ball through the post, the Huskies not only scored 30 points in the paint, but opened up the floor for their shooters to get comfortable along the perimeter, which Hopkins alluded to following the game.
“We’ve got a couple guards who can really post up,” Hopkins said. “Erik [Stevenson], Marcus [Tsohonis], Jamal, they do a really good job and they’re also really good passers. If you have shooters around them, [the defense] has to make a decision. Are they going to collapse or are they going to give up the three?”
To Hopkins’ point, the Huskies' ability to swing the ball both inside and out allowed them to achieve a level of offensive balance that has been rare this season. Thanks to better rotation and ball movement, Washington’s offense came from a variety of sources, as four players — Green, Bey, Stevenson, and Bajema — finished in double figures.
But despite the Huskies’ success from the field, turnovers were once again an issue. Washington gave the ball away 14 times and Arizona State capitalized, scoring 23 points off the extra possessions. Green, who is second in the Pac-12 in turnovers, coughed the ball up five times on his own.
Washington will attempt to bounce back it takes on Arizona, this Saturday at 12 p.m.
Reach senior staff reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
