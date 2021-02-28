Huskies fall to the Cougars in regular season finale

It was a tale of two halves offensively, for the Washington Women's basketball team as they fell to Washington State 61-52 After a strong first half the Huskies were unable to keep up with the Cougars in the second half.
The first half belonged to the Huskies (6-13, 3-13 Pac-12). After a sloppy opening quarter, the Washington offense came alive in the second quarter. The Huskies outscored the Cougars by 10 in the second quarter, shooting 64% from the field. The Huskies opened up an eight point lead by the end of the half thanks to four threes and a perfect half from the free-throw line.
This offensive looked to be continuing as the Huskies jumped out to an 11 point lead, but this lead did not hold. The Cougars (11-10, 9-10 Pac-12) scored 14 points unanswered to retake the lead. This run was fueled by sloppy offensive possessions from Washington, who turned the ball over seven times during their scoreless stretch. The Huskies never retook the lead.
After scoring 35 points in the first half, the Huskies scored only 17 in the second half. In neither the third or fourth quarter did the Huskies score over 10 points. After shooting almost 50% in the opening half the Huskies shot 30% in the second half.
Turnovers were a problem for the Huskies all night, turning it over 17 times throughout the game. Washington State scored 14 points off of those turnovers.
Defensively the Huskies were able to contain the Cougars star guard Charlisse Leger-Walker holding the almost 20 points per game scorer to only 13 points. The Huskies were unable to contain Cougar guard Johanna Teder who scored 23 points and hit five threes.
The leading scorer the Huskies was junior center Darcy Rees who finished the game with 14 points from off the bench. Junior forward Haley Van Dyke and sophomore center Quay Miller were the only other Huskies that finished in double figures scoring 11 and 10 respectively.
The Huskies will now travel to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Tournament which will take place March 3rd- 7th.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
