Washington starts slow, finishes strong against UCLA

After three straight meets of improving its scores, the Washington gymnastics team came up just short at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Sunday, failing to surpass 194.000 points for the third time this season against No. 10 UCLA.
The Huskies did, however, finish the meet with their second best score of the season, 193.500. Senior Geneva Thompson believes there’s still plenty of room for improvement though.
“As a team it is a little frustrating,” she said. “I do think this team is capable of so much more than what we’ve been putting out on the floor.”
Beginning on vault, it wasn’t the perfect start for Washington. Since scoring a season-high 48.850 at Utah in its second meet of the season, Washington has been unable to eclipse that mark since, sinking to a season-low 48.600 Sunday afternoon.
Thompson led Washington on bars with a career-high 9.875, but falls from freshmen Katie McNamara and Gabi Wickman resulted in a team score of 47.875. Junior Talia Brovedani scored a season-high in the event, though, with a 9.700.
Despite a slow start, the Huskies finished strong. Although their beam score was a far cry from past years, a season-high 48.050 was an encouraging sign for a Washington team that lost the event’s top talent in Evanni Roberson to graduation last season. Brovedani, in particular, continued her impressive meet with another season-high, 9.850, on beam.
The Huskies’ success carried over to their best event, the floor routine. Behind junior Amara Cunningham’s career-best 9.925 which included numerous impressive layouts, Washington scored another season-high 48.975.
Thompson finished with a 9.900 on floor as she earned her best all-around score of the season, with a 39.200.
After not competing in the all-around during her first three seasons, Thompson has taken up the beam event this year and been a consistent competitor in the all-around. After the meet, head coach Ralph Rosso acknowledged that Thompson has performed well as one of the only seniors on the team.
“Quite honestly she hasn’t trained a whole lot of beam all three of those [past] years,” he said. “To make that jump her senior year, very proud and happy for her. [On] beam she is getting better and better every time, I know she’s upset, but if you look at her other three events they were all in the 9.850-plus range. She’s doing well as the leader of the team.”
Without consistent summer and fall training, Thompson has been the de-facto leader of a group composed of nearly half freshmen.
Two of those freshmen, Skylar Killough-Wilhelm and Katie McNamra have been Thompson’s fellow all-around competitors during the first four meets. McNamara also competed against UCLA, scoring a 37.975.
As for those new faces, Thompson likes the improvement she has seen throughout the first month of the season, but knows the ceiling has yet to be reached.
“I think they’re handling the COVID situation pretty well,” she said. “I just see so much more that they can do, whether that be mentally or in the gym. I do believe that they will get there eventually, they’re so close, it’s just that mind switch from club to college. They’re working hard in the gym and I can tell they want it.”
Washington will be back in action Saturday, Feb. 20, as they head to Tucson to face Arizona at 12 p.m.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
