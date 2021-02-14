Washington wraps up weekend with shutout of Dixie State

If it wasn't clear before, it is now.
The No. 2 Washington softball team's offense runs through Baylee Klingler.
Batting leadoff for the second straight day Sunday morning, Klingler wasted no time flexing her power. The sophomore infielder drove an 0-1 pitch to the opposite field and just over the outfield wall for her third home run of the season and her seventh RBI of the season, propelling Washington to a 7-0 win against Dixie State in Las Vegas.
It's not the first time Klingler has been at the center of the action for the Huskies (5-0). On Friday night, it looked as if Dixie State might upset the UW, taking a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, but it was Klingler who hit a game-tying home run that gave Washington a chance to win.
Through the team's first weekend of play, Klingler leads Washington in home runs (3), RBIs (6), and total bases (13).
Despite the scoreline and Klingler's home run heroics, Sunday's game wasn’t the power surge the Huskies displayed Sunday. However, they added on more runs playing small ball for the rest of the game, beating out infield singles and drawing walks on their way to another productive day at the plate . The UW drew five walks while striking out just three times.
Junior Sami Reynolds extended her on-base streak to 38 games with a double in the second inning to score Klingler and Sis Bates. The junior would later add an RBI single in the fourth and tack on a solo home run in the sixth inning to push the Huskies lead against the Trailblazers (1-3) to 6-0.
Through five games Reynolds is the team-leader in RBI, knocking in nine runs on the weekend. She also matched her 2020 home run total and is more than halfway to her career-high of five home runs from 2019.
While it was a comfortable victory for the Huskies, Washington also left 11 runners on base.
Washington was much better from the circle Sunday too, as sophomore Kelley Lynch made the start and held the Trailblazers scoreless in two innings of work, striking out four batters along the way.
Senior Gabbie Plain got the call for the final five innings, surrendering five hits and striking out seven.
Washington will be back in action Thursday afternoon as it remains in Utah to take on BYU. The game time will be announced at a later date.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
