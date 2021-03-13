UW offense does just enough behind Plain for win over SU

The game was closer than anticipated, but the No. 8 Washington softball team offense did enough behind the arm of senior Gabbie Plain (11-0) to beat cross-town visitors Seattle U 4-1 on day two of the Husky Classic.
Playing their second game of the day after beating Portland State in Game 1 of its Saturday doubleheader, the Huskies (19-2) got the start from Plain, who threw a gem, allowing just one run on four hits, striking out 14 batters and walking just one.
Unlike Friday night versus the Redhawks (10-13), Plain had to work a little harder to keep the opposition in check, working around hits in three separate innings, compared to their sole hit Friday.
In the second inning, Plain walked only her 12th batter of the season, outfielder Cherise Silvan, who later stole second, posing the biggest scoring threat of the weekend for the Redhawks. Silvan advanced no further though, as Plain struck out the following two batters to keep the game scoreless.
SU starter Carley Nance (2-2) kept pace with Plain for two innings, working around a pair of first inning hits, but was unable to replicate her success against the UW bats the second time through the order.
Junior Sami Reynolds highlighted the effort the Huskies had to put in to get to Nance, working a 10-pitch at-bat in the third inning, fouling off four straight pitches to draw a walk and put two on with one out. It was a display of the increased discipline from the Snohomish, Washington native, who is already more than halfway towards her career-high walk total of 17.
“I’m never trying to draw a walk, I like to see pitches because I’m picky,” Reynolds said. “When I’m not picky, I don’t have as much success. I just try within what I want. I don’t try and think about what the pitcher wants, I try and think about what I want from her.”
The inning continued as sixth-year Senior Morganne Flores singled to load the bases and junior SilentRain Espinoza hit an RBI sacrifice fly to score the first run of the game and advance Reynolds to third. Reynolds’ walk proved valuable, as she scored later in the inning on a double-steal with Flores.
“I like doing that,” Flores said. “When the catcher throws down to second, it's fun to try and beat her arm out at home.”
For much of the season, any lead has been enough for Plain, but the Redhawks were able to string two hits together in the fourth inning to cut the Huskies’ lead in half.
The UW offense answered right back in the bottom of the inning, putting runners on the corners with just one out, forcing Nance out of the game after just 3 1/3 innings.
A new pitcher didn’t solve the puzzle against the UW offense, though, as the Huskies saw 43 pitches overall in the inning, sending seven batters to the plate, and scoring two runs.
“I think the first couple of innings I don’t think we were as competitive as we could have been,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “The team really made a choice to compete harder and it yielded a nice long inning for us.”
Junior Baylee Klingler drove in the first of the runs of the inning with a sac fly to right field. Between the two games Saturday afternoon, Klingler went 4-for-6 with three RBIs to raise her season average to .478.
Reynolds tacked on an RBI single to make it 4-1 Washington, increasing her team-leading RBI count to 26.
On the defensive end, Reynolds didn’t have to make many plays, as Plain’s arm led the way. Nine of the final 10 outs were strikeouts, as Plain closed the door by striking out the side in the seventh, utilizing her changeup.
“Every single time she pitches, I don’t know how, but she finds a way to amaze me,” Reynolds said. “Every pitch she throws is so dirty, I love watching her dance from the outfield. I am so far away from home plate and I can still see batters struggling off of her. It’s so fun to watch her dance, I don’t have anything else to say, she is insane.”
Lynch does a bit of everything in 8-0 victory
Unlike in Game 2, the UW offense got off to a fast start against Portland State starter Serafine Parrish (3-6) in Game 1.
Fifth-year senior Sis Bates led off the game with a single, the first of four straight Washington hits in the first inning that gave it a 3-0 lead.
That was all the Huskies needed, as sophomore Kelley Lynch (4-2) made her first career start at Husky Softball Stadium, holding the Vikings (1-10) scoreless in three innings of work, striking out four batters, many on her rise ball.
After working around a hit in the first and second inning, the Vikings threatened in the third with two runners on base. If not for a stiff breeze out of right-center field, the story of Lynch’s start would have been much different. A deep drive to left field from PSU just barely drifted foul, preventing a two-run home run to cut the UW lead in half.
The breeze was not always in the Huskies’ favor.
Reynolds missed out on her seventh home run of the season, as the breeze spoiled a home run chance in the fifth inning that would have ended the game on run-rule.
“Fortunately for us, we’ve hit a lot of home runs, but we don’t rely on the home run to win games,” Tarr said. “I thought that was important that we were able to find different ways to score even when we’re not hitting the ball out of the park.”
It didn’t matter much, as the UW earned the run-rule anyway. Lynch drove in the eighth and game-winning run on a stiff ground ball to first base, scoring pinch runner Megan Vandegrift.
Freshman Sarah Willis pitched the final two innings, striking out two and allowing just one hit, allowing the UW to apply the run-rule, winning 8-0 in five.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
