Washington gives young rowers a challenge in WSU regatta

In a last-minute scheduled regatta, the No. 1 Washington men’s rowing team decided to send its younger rowers to the Snake River to face off against Washington State on Saturday morning.
In total, Washington raced four times, defeating Washington State in all of them.
For the varsity eight race, Washington sent its third varsity eight boat to go up against WSU’s first varsity eight boat. The UW boat cruised to victory, rowing a time of 5:52.99, compared to WSU’s first varsity eight boat time of 6:17.32.
In the second varsity eight race, the Huskies had the freshman eight go up against the Cougars’ second varsity eight boat. The margin of victory was even greater, in fact, as Washington’s freshman boat rowed a time of 6:16.11, beating the WSU boat by 50 seconds.
In total there were two four-boat races, with Washington fielding five boats across the two events.
In the first four-boat race, the Huskies had three boats racing and placed in first, second and third. The fastest of their boats rowed a time of 7:28.23. In the second varsity four-boat race, Washington had two boats compete and they finished in first and second.
Overall the Huskies kept their undefeated season alive, going 4-0 on the day against WSU.
The Washington men’s rowing team will be back at home racing on the Montlake Cut for the Windermere Cup, Saturday, May 1, against Cal
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
