Bloebaum, Simpson lift Huskies to series sweep of Bobcats

Adam Bloebaum’s final pitch of the Washington baseball team’s 2-1 win over Texas State was fitting — a strike that sent a baffled opposing hitter trudging head-down to the dugout, marking the redshirt freshman pitcher’s sixth strikeout in 6 ⅓ innings.
Bloebaum’s performance gave head coach Lindsay Meggs and the Huskies (15-16, 3-9 Pac-12) exactly what they needed, with the offense having apparently expended most of its firepower tearing the seams off the baseball during the past four games.
“Adam’s getting better every time out,” Meggs said. “He can throw, at times, four pitches for strikes. Today he had three, and he was able to mix and keep their guys off-balance, and I thought he did a nice job.”
The UW lineup entered the series finale with double-digit hits and at least six runs in its past four games. But it was the Huskies’ hurlers who owned the diamond Sunday, headlined by Bloebaum’s six-strikeout performance.
His lone run allowed was unearned, only crossing the plate on account of a wild throw to first from freshman third-baseman Christian Dicochea on a bunt attempt. For most of the afternoon, though, Bloebaum had Bobcat hitters utterly perplexed.
“Just trying to see the plan — just really attack and be the aggressor,” he said. “It’s just about doing your job, whether it’s a starter or a bullpen guy. They come in and throw strikes and attack. We have more than enough talent to win games.”
While most of the UW lineup cooled off on Sunday’s afternoon victory, one member continued to find success in the sunny April weather — both on offense and defense.
It’s not uncommon to hear the name Will Simpson and the word flip used in the same sentence. The Huskies’ freshman first baseman has been spotted twirling the occasional bat-flip down the first base line at Husky Ballpark after knocking the ball well over its fences.
But Sunday he showed he’s capable of a different kind of flip — this time using his glove.
With the score tied 1-1 and a runner on third, Simpson charged towards the plate on a safety-squeeze bunt attempt, snagging the slow-rolling ball with his glove and flipping it to junior catcher Michael Petrie in one fluid motion.
Petrie, who took the full force of the runner sliding into home plate, held onto the ball for the out. On the previous at-bat, the Bobcats (15-22, 5-7) had executed the exact same play and found success, stringing together three bunts in a row to tie the game.
Simpson wasn’t done there, though. An inning after that run-saving play, he sent a hard-hit ball into left field to score Dicochea for his team-leading 24th RBI of the season, putting the Huskies on top for good.
“Will — he’s starting to learn how people are gonna pitch him,” Meggs said. “You take your lumps early on to kind of figure that stuff out, and now he’s using the whole field, he’s staying back on breaking balls, and he’s always been able to hit the fastball. So he’s just maturing.”
With that hit, alongside a double in the fourth, Simpson is now 19-for-39 with 15 RBIs in the month of April. On Sunday, his bat and glove gave Bloebaum (1-3) just enough breathing room to hold on for the win and set up junior reliever Davis Delorefice for his fifth save of the season.
“We have a name for every day of the week, and we call Sunday ‘All-in Sunday,’” Meggs said. “People are gonna be tired. Who knows if it’s gonna be 15-14 or 2-1, but we usually have a one-run game on Sundays. You almost don’t care how it happens — you just wanna make it happen.”
The Huskies’ win on Sunday extended their win-streak to five games and puts them just one game under .500. The team has a chance to reach that win-percentage Tuesday, April 20 when Gonzaga comes to town for a midweek matchup.
Reach senior staff reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
