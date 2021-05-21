Free passes punish Washington against Utah as losing streak stretches to 10

In a perfect world, Lindsay Meggs wants his pitchers to have a strikeout-to-walk ratio somewhere around 2.0.
“You’d like to stretch it to 3-to-1 but that’s unrealistic based on where we are,” he said. “You’d love to strike out twice as many people as you’re walking.”
So it makes sense that the head coach of the Washington baseball team wasn’t pleased with his team’s showing on Friday night, especially in the seventh inning, when the Huskies had more walks than runs.
Facing Utah, the only other team in the Pac-12 with less than six conference wins, Washington’s pitchers combined to hand out seven free passes, the fourth most this season, as the UW lost 7-3 to Utah at Husky Ballpark.
Hoping to pick up its first Pac-12 win since April 11, Washington handed the ball to junior Logan Gerling, who returned to the starting rotation after the UW experimented in his previous scheduled start against Arizona.
However, Gerling’s return to the starting rotation didn’t start the way he wanted. A leadoff single in the top of the second seemed harmless as the UW righty got two quick outs to almost end the inning. But Gerling struggled to send his team back to the dugout as the junior surrendered consecutive free passes to load the bases — including a ten-pitch walk.
Facing Utah’s nine-hole hitter Chase Fernlund, Gerling once again pitched into a full count, but this time the Utes got the better of him. The Utah redshirt senior ripped the payoff pitch down the left baseline, just past the glove of a diving Michael Snyder at third base, plating two runs for the Utes. Another walk from Gerling and an error by UW second baseman Noah Hsue pushed Utah’s lead to 3-0 before Washington finally finished the frame.
Gerling exited the game after five innings. He gave up three runs, two earned, and struck out five while walking four — tying his season high for free passes in a single outing this season. Add in a wild pitch, and it was clear Gerling’s command just wasn’t there.
“We just didn’t throw enough strikes early in the count,” Meggs said. “[Gerling] didn’t have good fastball command. He sprayed it and it made it tough for him to throw his changeup and we were just behind the entire time.”
The Huskies picked Gerling up almost immediately though. Snyder singled up the middle with one out, extending his on-base streak to nine games, to bring up redshirt freshman Preston Viltz. The lefty jumped on Utah starting pitcher John Kelly’s 1-2 fastball, hooking it just fair around the right field foul pole to pull Washington within one run.
The home run was the first of the redshirt freshman’s career. Viltz, who has missed time this season because of injuries, also notched his third and fourth RBIs of the year, doubling his output from his past 18 appearances combined.
But Viltz’s home run was all Washington managed off Kelly. The junior, who entered the game with an 0-9 record and a 7.65 ERA, picked up his first win of the season Friday with a gem of a performance. Kelly hurled seven frames, scattering seven hits and allowing just two runs. He also struck out seven and walked just one, lowering his ERA by 0.49 in the process.
“Give him credit, he threw some sliders for a strike but we just weren’t ready to hit the fastball,” Meggs said. “That was one of our big problems.”
Washington’s bats weren’t completely silent though. The Huskies outhit the Utes Friday night, and every UW starter except one managed to get a hit. The difference between the two came in the execution in scoring situations. Washington went just 1-for-14 with runners on base and 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. The Huskies also stranded eight.
While the UW offense ran out of energy, Utah’s had enough for one more surge. Following Gerling’s exit, the Huskies turned to reliever Gabe Smith, but control issues haunted him as well.
Two Utah singles either side of a fielder’s choice extended the Utes’ lead to 4-2 before Smith walked two straight batters to load the bases, again for Fernlund. And once again, the Utah catcher came through, doubling to left-center and bringing home three and pushing the score to 7-2. Washington picked up a run in the top of the eighth but never truly threatened the Utah lead.
“I think it’s a lot more mental than physical right now,” Viltz said. “We’re out here trying not to lose instead of trying to win so we need to clear our heads, be confident in ourselves, and play the best we can.”
Washington will return for Game 2 against Utah on Saturday, May 22. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Reach senior staff reporter Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
