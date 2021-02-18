Late rally lifts Washington past BYU

A sluggish start on offense wasn’t going to be enough to stop the No. 2 Washington softball Thursday afternoon, as a late-inning onslaught was enough to lift the Huskies to a 4-1 victory against BYU.
For much of the game, the Huskies (6-0) rode the arm of senior pitcher Gabbie Plain, who limited the Cougars to just one run on four hits. But early in the game, it looked like the UW starter’s arm wouldn’t be enough, with Washington struggling to score against BYU starting pitcher Autumn Moffat.
Although the Huskies managed 10 hits off Moffat, half of them came in the sixth inning. Washington was unable to muster much across the first five frames, scoring just one run off a single from graduate student Sis Bates in the third inning.
Moffat also snapped junior Sami Reynolds’ 39-game on-base streak. The UW outfielder was just three games shy from tying the longest streak in Washington history, set by Jamie Clark in 2002.
The Huskies managed just one run across the first five innings, but Plain didn’t look like she needed the help. The senior limited the damage, striking out 11 Cougars (1-4) on the way to her first seven-inning complete game of the season.
While Plain dominated, the Washington offense finally ignited in the sixth inning. Junior SilentRain Espinoza continued her torrid start to the season, getting the rally going with a single up the middle to open the frame. Base hits from seniors Livy Schiele and Taryn Atlee loaded the bases for sophomore Jadelyn Allchin, who drove in a run with a single of her own to put Washington on top, 2-1.
The scoring continued with a sacrifice fly from junior Baylee Klingler before Bates capped off the rally with another RBI single, her second of the day, to make it 4-1.
Washington will hope to get the scoring going much earlier in the game Friday, Feb. 19 when it takes on Nevada at 10 a.m. and Dixie State at 12:30 p.m. to open the Dixie State Classic in St. George, Utah.
UW athletics breaks ground on new softball facility
Earlier in the day, the UW athletic department announced that it was breaking ground on a new, donor-funded, softball performance center.
The 5,500-square-foot facility, which was first announced back in 2019, will include batting tunnels, automatic nets, and enough space for infield drills.
Currently, during inclement weather, the softball team practices inside Dempsey Indoor. The new performance center will be located north of Husky Stadium, near Nordstrom Tennis Center. Construction is currently scheduled for completion in autumn of 2021.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.