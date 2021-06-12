Washington track and field wraps up season with two First Team All-America honors

After nearly four and a half months of action, Washington track and field wrapped up its season Saturday with the last events of the NCAA Outdoor Championship.
Senior Katie Rainsberger’s third place steeplechase finish highlighted the day for the women’s team, which finished 19th overall at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Saturday’s events closed out the second half of the heptathlon, where redshirt freshman Ida Eiking and senior Lindsay Lopes took to the long jump, javelin, and 800 meter race. Lopes ended in 12th with 5542 points. Eiking took home Washington’s school record with her fifth place finish at 5920 points. The finish was good enough for All-American honors for the redshirt freshman transfer from Kentucky.
Rainsberger also set a school record with a 9:32.13 finish in the 3,000 meter steeplechase final. After breaking out to lead in the final lap, Rainsberger was laboring to the finish line and was passed twice, finishing in third place.
Haley Herberg ran her second distance race of the meet, competing in the 5k final. The 10th place finish for the junior earned her second Team All-America in the event.
It was the UW women’s tenth top 25 place finish in program history, as the team scored 14 points total in the championship meet, its fifth-highest point total in history.
