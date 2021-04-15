Huskies return home to face toughest challenge to date with Ducks

A bitter rivalry will be renewed this weekend, as the No. 6 Washington softball team welcomes No. 5 Oregon to Montlake for a four-game series.
It has been more than two years since the Huskies and Ducks have played, with the 2020 series being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the years prior, though, each team has had a dominant season, with Washington winning all three games in 2019. Oregon swept the regular season series in 2018 but fell to the UW in the postseason.
Oregon will be the toughest opponent Washington has faced so far this season, with its only other top-10 opponent being Arizona, against which it won both games at Husky Softball Stadium.
Coming off a road trip to Corvallis, Oregon, where it took three of four games against Oregon State, Washington will be looking to rejuvenate an offense which only scored nine runs last weekend. Much of the credit goes to Oregon State pitcher Mariah Mazon, who allowed just four earned runs across 21 innings on the weekend.
For some of the Washington players, such as graduate senior Morganne Flores, the struggles against Mazon were a blessing in disguise to help the team prepare for Oregon pitcher Brooke Yanez, who is third in the conference in strikeouts, with 153.
“We’ve watched a little bit of film, [Yanez] is really good as well,” Flores said. “I’m really excited for us to get the opportunity to face her. She throws similarly with a rise ball, drop ball, and changeup. I think Oregon State was the perfect team to prepare for Oregon. It’s going to be a challenge but I think we are prepared for it.”
To have success against Yanez, the Huskies (31-5, 9-2 Pac-12) will need to improve their hitting with runners on the basepaths. Against the Beavers, the Huskies hit just .125 with runners on base, leaving 26 base runners stranded. Clutch base hits were also a problem, with the team going 5-for-38 with runners in scoring position.
Although it was missing sophomore Jadelyn Allchin due to personal reasons, Washington’s inability to put up big numbers stemmed from a lack of power throughout the lineup. For much of the year, the UW has relied on home run power to drive in the runs, but with just two solo home runs against Oregon State, any runners that reached base were left out to dry.
Despite the recent struggles offensively, Washington head coach Heather Tarr isn’t worried about her team’s ability to score runs, sticking to her guns with a lineup which has been successful most of the year.
“You can shake things up and make people freak out and challenge them like, ‘Oh, you’re not doing this,’ but for what?” she said. “It’s like the stock market. You’ve got to ride through the highs and lows. We’re not day traders here.”
On the other side of the ball, Washington will continue to rely on senior pitcher Gabbie Plain to carry them through games. Plain was named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week for her performance against Oregon State, her fourth such honor this season. She allowed just three baserunners to reach scoring position in 20 innings of work.
The top of the Ducks’ (27-5, 6-3) order will be a brutal stretch for Plain this weekend, with the first four bats in their lineup all batting over .300 on the season. If leadoff hitter Haley Cruse is able to reach base, she is always a threat to swipe second, successfully stealing 15 of 17 bases this season.
If the Oregon lineup forces Plain out of the game, the UW will be looking for freshman Sarah Willis to pick up the pieces. A rough inning against Oregon State allowed Willis to just pitch one frame in the series, but Tarr is hoping to get her freshman arm some more innings of work this weekend against Oregon.
“Sarah needed the work and we needed to get her in there,” Tarr said. “We gave her the start; she did well in the first inning but then got out of rhythm. Just didn’t get her into the closer role like she wanted to. We need her to be in there and doing things.”
The rivalry series kicks off Friday, April 16 at 5 p.m. at Husky Softball Stadium. Saturday’s doubleheader, as well as Sunday’s game, will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.