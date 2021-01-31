Huskies’ sloppy offense returns in lopsided defeat to WSU

After rattling off two straight conference victories, the Washington men’s basketball team fell back into old habits in a 77-62 defeat to Washington State.
The Huskies (3-12, 2-8 Pac-12), who had seemingly turned a corner from an offensive standpoint after their impressive showings against both Colorado and Utah, struggled to get going from the field on Sunday night. Though Washington finished the game shooting a modest 38.2%, including 36% from the three-point line, the Huskies had all sorts of trouble generating any rhythm on the offensive end.
Senior guard Quade Green led the Huskies with 20 points on 7-of-18 shooting, but Washington often went completely dry when Green stepped off the floor. Junior guard Jamal Bey, who scored 28 points in his last outing, added just nine tonight while fellow junior Erik Stevenson was the only other Husky to finish in double figures.
When asked about the Huskies disappointing offensive performance following the loss, Bey attributed the lack of rhythm to less effective rotation of both players and the ball.
“[The ball] was sticking too much today,” he said. “Everybody was just holding it a little too long.”
Moreover, head coach Mike Hopkins added that both shot selection and Washington State’s defensive gameplan were significant factors contributing towards the Huskies’ offensive woes.
“We had a lot of guys taking contested, tough shots rather than sharing it, and we’ve got to be better than that,” he said. “Their zone was a big problem. It was the first time we’d seen a lot of zone this year.”
While the defense and length of the Cougars (10-7, 3-7 Pac-12) certainly gave Washington some trouble, it appeared to be unforced errors that kept the team from finding its offensive flow. The Huskies gave the ball away 19 times and WSU made them pay, scoring 19 points off turnovers, to the dismay of Hopkins.
“We made basic guard-to-guard passes that got stolen and they got layups,” Hopkins said. “You just can’t make those plays and that’s why I felt like, from the beginning of the game, getting down 10-0 was self-inflicted.”
In addition, the Huskies opted to attempt 25 three-pointers while scoring just 22 total points in the paint, in comparison to WSU’s 42. As a result of their ineffective offensive penetration, the Huskies attempted just three free throws in the first half, finishing the game with only 11 makes from the charity stripe.
The Huskies will look to bounce back on the offensive end this Thursday, when they travel to Corvallis to take on Oregon State.
