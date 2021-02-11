Washington and Van Dyke looking for improvement in Arizona

The Washington women’s basketball team travels to the desert schools this weekend to take on Arizona State and No. 10 Arizona. The Huskies are coming off another two-loss weekend but have reasons to be positive heading down to Arizona.
One of those reasons is junior forward Haley Van Dyke, who is playing her best basketball of the season. She’s coming off two stellar performances in last weekend's losses, highlighted by her game against USC, where Van Dyke scored 20 points and grabbed seven boards. She followed that performance up with a solid 13-point game against UCLA.
“It’s great to see her continue to improve,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “She’s putting in a lot of time on her own getting in the gyms and working on her skill development and just getting up extra shots.”
Van Dyke has now taken over the spot of leading scorer and rebounder for the Huskies (4-10, 1-10 Pac-12), averaging 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this season. She has also taken a more important leadership role in the locker room this season.
“She’s been a great example of how hard and fast you can play,” Wynn said. “She leads in a way that is less verbal and more by example.”
Van Dyke is also getting help this weekend with the full returns of senior forward Khayla Rooks and freshman guard Tameiya Sadler.
“Khayla and Tameiya are back in some sort for practice today in order for them to participate in this weekend's game,” Wynn said.
Rooks and Sadler have averaged a combined 19.6 points per game this season and have both been extremely important to the Huskies both offensively and defensively this season. Although both played in last weekend's game, neither of them played large minutes, and they had very little practice beforehand. The health of Rooks and Sadler will be extremely important for this weekend's matchups.
The Huskies take on the Sun Devils (9-6, 4-6 Pac-12), who have lost three straight games, this Friday at 4 p.m. This is a golden opportunity for Washington to snap its own 10-game conference losing streak and will also be the Huskies’ first game with fans in attendance since its opening weekend in Las Vegas back in November.
“Maybe it will be welcoming,” Wynn said. “I don’t expect a huge difference — there’s only 50 fans allowed for both sides.”
The Huskies will have a tougher test Sunday when they take on another top-10 team in the Wildcats (12-2, 10-2 Pac-12). Arizona is currently second in the Pac-12 standings and is coming off of a huge 20-point win over No. 11 Oregon. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.