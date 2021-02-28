Improvements continue as Washington posts best beam performance of season

After a rough opening to the meet, the Washington gymnastics team turned things around in the second half with a season-best performance on beam and matching their season-high on floor.
Things looked bleak to open the meet, as the Huskies struggled to stick landings on vault. Junior Amara Cunningham and senior Allie Smith both finished with a 9.775, but as a whole, Washington suffered a setback, scoring 48.725 just a week after a season-high 48.950.
Moving to bars, the going was rough for the Huskies, as three straight gymnasts fell during the event. Ultimately, it was the lowest score of the season, at 47.125.
One of those falls came from freshman Katie McNamara, who scored a 9.125. After the event, McNamara noted the positivity from her coaches to lead the team to a strong second half.
“Falling is part of the sport, it doesn’t have to happen,” she said. “When they say ‘flush it’ they just mean to get out of it because we had two more events. Two great events. That motivates me to get really, really get after the last half.”
McNamara lived up to her words and scored a career-high 9.825 on beam. As a team, Washington scored its best of the season at 48.750 and stuck a number of landings.
“Our coaches have done a great job of putting more confidence in us,” McNamara said. “That’s really all it’s been, the struggles, just a lack of confidence in competitions. The more we hit in competitions, the more we are able to build off of it. My teammates in front of me did a really good job of that build.”
After freshman Skylar Kilough-Wilhelm was forced to scratch the floor event with an injury, Washington needed a consistent performance from all of its gymnasts in the event. That’s exactly what it got, as the success from beam carried over to the last rotation and the Huskies matched their season-high in the event, at 48.975.
Every performer finished with a score higher than 9.750 on floor.
McNamara competed in the all-around again on Sunday after a season-best 39.075 against Arizona the weekend prior. She wasn’t able to replicate the same success against Arizona State, but it’s all part of the growing experience for the freshman.
“Coming in as a freshman and doing club, I’ve done all-around my whole life,” McNamara said. “It is a lot of pressure to have four scores go up, but it’s no different than when I was a senior or junior in high school.”
For McNamara and her fellow freshmen teammates, it will be all about putting two halves of a meet together going forward. With a successful first half against Arizona last weekend and an impressive second half versus ASU on Sunday, head coach Ralph Rosso is looking forward to how his squad handles its future competitions.
“Part of it has been learning experiences, but with how many competitions we’ve had, they’ve got a veteran status to them,” he said. “A bit of mindset to it, just not settling for anything less. That’s our goal and what we’ll be focusing on in practice this week.”
Washington will stay at home next weekend with a tri-meet with Stanford and Boise State on Sunday at 2 p.m. It will also be senior night, as the Huskies celebrate Smith and Geneva Thompson.
Rosso believes that the back-to-back home meets and extra motivation of senior night will push the team to another level.
“There’s always the luxury of being home back-to-back with no travel,” Rosso said. “You get to sleep in your own bed and for them it’s another layer of comfortability and knowledge of where they’re at. They’re definitely excited for it. With it being senior night, I anticipate that I’m going to see another team next week.”
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
