Instant: First half turnovers doom Washington against Oregon State

Another difficult first half sent the Washington men's basketball team to its second loss in a row Thursday night, as it fell to Oregon State 91-71.
The Huskies (3-13, 2-9 Pac-12) struggled early though as the Beavers started hot, especially front the corner three as Washington switched between man and zone defenses. Senior Ethan Thompson converted a four-point play before the UW even scored, and similarly to its loss against Washington State, Washington fell behind 11-2 in the first three minutes of the game.
And early on, it seemed like Thompson’s second three-pointer of the night might have buried the Huskies, who went behind 21-6 near the 13-minute mark. However, things started to change following the introduction of sophomore Marcus Tsohonis off Washington’s bench.
The guard hit a three just a minute after stepping on the court before assisting a three for senior Hameir Wright. Tsohonis then added another 3-pointer to pull and junior Erik Stevenson made a layup to cap off an 11-0 run to get Washington back in the game.
While the Huskies were able to catch up, even pulling within four, they could never fully close the gap. Wright hit his second 3-pointer of the half with 2:39 left in the first half, but the Beavers (9-7, 5-5 Pac-12) went on a 10-0 run powered in part by five free throws from senior Zach Reichle.
On the opposite end of the efficiency spectrum, Washington turned the ball over four times in the final four minutes, part of a nine-turnover first half which resulted in 12 points for Oregon State. The Beavers, however, only committed two giveaways before the break and took a 47-35 lead into halftime.
Out of the break though, Washington couldn’t keep up, mainly due to the shooting of sophomore Jarod Lucas, who hit two threes in the first four minutes of the second half to push Oregon State’s lead to 20 points. Lucas scored 19 points on 50% shooting including a 5-of-9 night from 3-point range.
Including Lucas, five OSU players scored 14 points or more, and the Beavers shot 49.2% from the floor.
For the Huskies, Tsohonis continued to be the main offensive outlet, especially after Stevenson left the game after an apparent ankle injury for a large part of the second half. The sophomore led Washington with 22 points on an efficient 8-of-13 night shooting. He was also one of two UW players with a positive plus-minus, ending up plus-3.
Tsohonis was joined at the top of the UW scoresheet by Stevenson and junior Jamal Bey, who both reached double digits but once again struggled with efficiency. Stevenson scored 14 points but went 0-of-5 from 3-point range while Bey went just 2-of-6 on his way to 11 points.
Washington will have to shake the loss off quickly, as it heads south again to play Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
