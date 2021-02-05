Washington falls in fourth quarter, loses to USC

When Alexis Griggsby hit the first three pointer of the game with 5:47 left in the first half, things were looking up for the Washington women’s basketball team.
It was the Huskies (4-9, 1-9 Pac-12) game until it wasn’t Friday night, where they were able to hold the score close until the fourth quarter before offensive production slowed and fouling issues mounted enough to put the team back nine points to end the game.
“Our kids did a really nice job of making adjustments,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “I mean they were really locked in and dialed in today and I just feel bad that I couldn’t get them that W.”
Shooting lagged all night for both teams, with no three point shots being made for 14 minutes of the game and the first half finishing at just 22-18 with Washington in the lead.
Griggsby started production from beyond the arc, though, and carried the three point burden all night, shooting 5-of-8 and setting her season-high in threes. Griggsby and junior forward Haley Van Dyke accounted for 68% of scoring. Junior center Darcy Rees finished third in scoring with seven points.
Both teams ended nearly identical from the field, with the UW shooting 19-of-55 and USC 19-of-54.
The differences came in three point shooting and free throws, and when it came down to the fourth quarter, foul trouble sent USC to the line too many times as the UW’s offensive production fell off.
Fouls in the fourth quarter, which the Husky coaching staff looked upset with, continued to send the Trojans to the line, where they shot 87.5% overall.
After keeping the game neck-and-neck throughout the night, the Huskies were outscored in the fourth 24-14 as the Trojans hit 15-of-15 free throws.
“Some calls here and there kinda can change the game and sway it differently,” Griggsby said.
Washington looked better than some of the recent conference games for the team, with noticeable improvement on both defense and offense. The Huskies will have to continue that improvement if they want a shot against No. 5 UCLA this Sunday, when they take on the team for the first time at Alaska Airlines Arena at 2p.m.
Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
