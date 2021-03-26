Dropped doubles point headlines Washington’s loss to California

Playing its first road match of the season against No. 25 California on Friday, the Washington women’s tennis team couldn’t overcome an early deficit, dropping their second straight conference match in a 4-3 loss.
The Huskies (9-5, 1-4 Pac-12) were swept in the doubles matches, as the Bears (11-3, 4-1) won the three matches with a combined score of 19-10. The closest of the matches was on court three, as the UW’s freshmen pairing of Sarah-Maude Fortin and Tara Chilton lost 7-5.
Moving to the singles matches, the UW was much more successful, splitting the six matches with UC Berkeley, but ultimately coming up short.
Senior Vanessa Wong snagged another top-100 win on court number one with a 7-5, 6-2 victory against 83rd ranked Haley Giavara.
Other victories for the UW came on courts three and five, where junior Sedona Gllagher won both sets 6-3 and junior Zoey Weil toppled the opposition 6-4, 6-0.
Washington was unable to win a set in any of the other three matches on courts two, four, and six, losing their fourth conference game of the season.
Although the Huskies have played 14 matches this season, it was their first on the road, after a previously scheduled meeting with Hawai’i was canceled due to inclement weather and COVID-19 forced a dynamic schedule.
The second game of the weekend for Washington comes Sunday, March 28. The UW remains in the Bay Area to face Stanford at noon.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
