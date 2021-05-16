Huskies can’t contain Wildcats, end up on wrong side of a sweep for third straight Sunday

For the third straight Sunday, the Washington baseball team found itself on the losing end of a lopsided affair. This time, Washington fell 11-2 to No. 13 Arizona, solidifying their ninth consecutive loss.
It truly seemed as if the Huskies (17-27, 3-18) expended all of their offensive efficacy in game one of their series with the Wildcats (35-13, 19-8), when they exploded for 16 runs — more than four times as many as they’d go on to score in their next two games combined.
While the offense did its part on Friday against the backdrop of porous pitching, and the pitching staff did its part on Saturday — against the backdrop of porous hitting — neither side of the ball could find its groove on Sunday.
Redshirt sophomore Stefan Raeth (2-2) made his first career start for the Huskies, looking to give head coach Lindsay Meggs and the rest of his pitching staff a much-needed boost. And for the first three innings, he was quite literally perfect, retiring the first nine hitters of the game.
Meanwhile, a pair of veteran outfielders built him a rickety 1-0 lead, with junior right fielder Christian Jones knocking center fielder Braiden Ward home in the first inning. For a bit, it appeared as though the Huskies might eke out a victory.
Of course, no lead is safe against the Wildcats, whose visceral hitting instincts once again flared in Sunday’s matchup. Entering play, Arizona only had one player in its starting lineup with a batting average below .300.
So it’s hard to blame Raeth — who shut down a red-hot offense for three innings — for showing a few gashes in his armor. He walked the first Wildcat hitter in the bottom of the fourth and then gave up a homerun a batter later, and from there, it was all Wildcats.
The Huskies’ rotation did show improvements in its command, however. Despite allowing 11 runs, the walk Raeth gave up in the fourth was the only free pass issued all game long by Husky pitchers.
Still, Arizona’s lineup proved far too potent. The Wildcats lead the Pac-12 with a team batting average of .330 — over .030 points higher than second-ranked Oregon. The UW hurlers pitched valiantly, but no school has been able to slow down Arizona in 2021.
Offensively, the Ward and Jones duo at the top of the lineup kept the Huskies alive, combining for five of the team’s seven total hits. Jones went 3-for-4 with an RBI, raising his season average to a very respectable .264, while Ward once again reached the .300 mark.
The story for the UW batting order, though, was a lack of timely hitting. While they nearly matched Arizona’s hit total for the game, they hit an abysmal 2-for-16 with runners on base, failing to capitalize on scoring opportunities.
Part of the Huskies’ problems in driving in runs may have stemmed from the noted absence of freshman first baseman Will Simpson in the heart of the order.
Simpson, who leads the UW in just about every hitting category — including batting average, homeruns, and RBIs — has been apparently banged up this weekend, causing him to miss the final two games of the series.
On a positive note, true freshman Brock Gillis continued his scoreless streak to kick off the 2021 season, retiring the final two batters in the bottom of the eighth inning with a runner on second base. He has yet to allow a runner on base in 3 ⅔ innings this season.
The Huskies return home to face a decidedly less daunting offense next weekend when Utah visits the Pacific Northwest for a three-game set, starting Friday, May 21 at 6pm at Husky Ballpark.
Reach senior staff reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
