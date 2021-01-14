Washington defense dominated by USC, Mobley brothers

Just two minutes into Thursday’s matchup with USC, the Washington men's basketball team fell victim to a highlight reel alley-oop thrown by freshman forward Evan Mobley to his older brother Isaiah.
From there, it was a long night for the Huskies, who had no answer for the high-octane USC attack. The Trojans started the game 8-for-8 from the field and never looked back as they dealt Washington their seventh straight loss in a 95-68 drubbing.
Head coach Mike Hopkins and the Huskies (1-10, 0-6 Pac-12) threw a variety of defensive sets and packages at the Trojans, but couldn’t seem to keep USC from the rim. Whether it was a full-court press, a three-quarter court trapping zone, or the Huskies’ typical 2-3, Washington got picked apart, allowing a season-high 95 points including 42 in the paint.
It's the third time in the past five games Washington has allowed more than 90 points in a game. Hopkins was blunt in his assessment following the loss.
“We’re just getting crushed interior-wise and we just have to be better,” he said. “No resistance in there.”
A primary issue behind the Huskies defensive troubles in the paint was the play of USC’s Evan Mobley. The 7-foot freshman, who will likely be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft, forced the issue against the UW all night long, scoring 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting, while penetrating Washington’s zone with ease and using his length to grab rebounds and find his open teammates. Isaiah Mobley added 18 points of his own along with three rebounds and four assists.
Hopkins noted that the Trojan’s (10-2, 4-1 Pac-12) length gave the Huskies all sorts of trouble.
“They used their size well and they forced [us] in the paint,” Hopkins said. “That was very difficult and we just couldn’t stop them and when we did stop them, or got near it, we fouled them.”
To Hopkins point, Washington sent the Trojans to the free-throw line 37 times. Following the Huskies’ defeat, junior guard Jamal Bey mentioned that the team’s undisciplined play made it difficult to defend without fouling.
“We were just reaching too much,” Bey said. “If we got beat, we just reached or we slapped down.”
Additionally, Washington allowed USC to grab 16 offensive rebounds and shoot 50.8 percent from the field. While there is no simple recipe to correct Washington’s defensive issues, Bey added that both the Huskies’ rotation and communication are in dire need of improvement.
Washington’s next chance to secure its first conference win comes this Saturday in an away matchup with UCLA.
Reach reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
