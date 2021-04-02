Four gymnasts put on strong showing at NCAA regionals

Although the whole team was unable to qualify, some members of the Washington gymnastics team took to the NCAA Regionals meet Friday night in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Four gymnasts competed, redshirt senior Allie Smith, senior Geneva Thompson, junior Amara Cunningham, and freshman Skylar Killough-Wilhelm.
The Huskies were able to get some strong performances overall, but none of them were season-bests.
Smith led the team with the highest score of the night, earning a 9.900 on vault. It was the second straight meet that Smith scored a 9.900 in the event, but short of her season-high of 9.925.
Thompson also competed on vault, finishing just behind Smith with a score of 9.875. The score was plenty short of the 9.500 she earned earlier in the season, but along the lines of her season average. In addition to vault, Thompson put up a 9.875 as well. Although it was shy of her season-high 9.900 set in four different meets, it marked the eighth different occurrence this season in which the senior eclipsed 9.800.
The third Washington gymnast to compete on vault was Cunningham, who was unable to match her teammates’ performances, putting up a 9.850. Cunningham came into the meet with lower expectations, though, as she had been unable to eclipse 9.900 in the event this season.
Her competition was also centered around the floor routine, Cunningham’s best event. On floor, she also earned a 9.850, coming up short of the 9.900 goal she had set herself prior to the meet, but still a display of the junior's consistency, as she has scored 9.850 or higher in every meet this season.
Killough-Wilhelm competed in the all-around for the Huskies, earning a 39.050 just above her season-average in the event. It was also an improvement over the 38.575 she posted at the Pac-12 Championships. Beam was Killough-Wilhelm’s highest score of the night, at 9.850. Shortly trailing was bars, in which she scored a 9.825.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.