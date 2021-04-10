Errors cost UW in 16-inning series-opener against ASU

Five hours and four minutes after first pitch, Cole Miller grounded out to second base on a 2-0 pitch.
It wasn’t because of any weather delays or stoppages in play.
On Friday night, Washington lost its series opener to Arizona State, 3-2 in 16 innings. The game tied the UW’s longest since team records began recording extra innings in 1980, sharing the title with a 3-2, 16-inning loss to USC in 2015.
Arizona State got the break through in the top of the 16th. Entering his fourth inning of work, closer Davis Delorefice (1-1) looked solid against the bottom half of the ASU order. A one-out error by shortstop Ramon Bramasco put a runner on first, and the Sun Devils (16-8, 6-4 Pac-12) bunted for the second out. Delorefice seemed to get a ground ball to continue the game, but third baseman Michael Snyder threw the ball away to allow the game-winning run.
The two errors in the 16th wiped away what had been a strong showing by Washington’s pitching staff and two massive chances to win the game in extras.
Starter Logan Gerling went seven innings strong, striking out six and walking none, and allowing just two runs on five hits. Making his third quality start in his past four appearances, he was tagged for runs in the second and third, but quickly settled down as he continues to establish himself as one of Washington’s most consistent starters.
The Huskies (10-15, 2-8 Pac-12) added two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a two-RBI single by Will Simpson, however, they ran into trouble in the eighth. Three clutch outs from junior reliever Dylan Lamb ensured they escaped the inning though, as Lamb, redshirt freshman Adam Bloebaum, and Delorefice, combined to strikeout 14 in the final nine frames of relief. The bullpen trio also allowed just two hits and two walks.
While the bullpen dominated, Washington’s bats tried to push a run across home in extras. Despite striking out 20 times Friday night, the Huskies had the larger share of opportunities to win the game, with massive chances in the 13th and 14th innings.
Simpson led off the bottom of the 13th frame with a single and head coach Lindsay Meggs brought in freshman Nick Kresnak to pinch run for him. Washington bunted him to second, before junior Kaiser Weiss hit a bloop single just over the head of ASU’s first baseman. However, Kresnak hesitated rounding third, and was hosed at the plate to keep the game alive for the Sun Devils, who escaped the inning.
Washington also could have won it in the 14th. Backup catcher Johnny Tincher doubled to leadoff the frame — the first hit of his career — and a muffed bunt by ASU put runners on the corner with no outs. ASU reliever Jared Glenn (3-0) recorded a huge strikeout before the Sun Devils decided to intentionally walk Miller to load the bases.
Kresnak stepped up with a chance for redemption, and hit a hard ground ball at ASU third baseman Hunter Haas, who fielded the ball moving to his right, stepped on third, and threw across his body to first for the double play to end the inning. The play allowed the Sun Devils to survive to the 16th, where Christian Bodlovich closed the door on the Huskies to earn his second save of the season. Washington stranded seven runners in extra innings.
Following Friday’s lengthy game, which stretched into early Saturday morning, the Huskies look to draw even with the Sun Devils in less than 17 hours, as Washington takes on Arizona State for Game 2 at Husky Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
