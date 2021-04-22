Huskies swept in regular-season finale by Toreros

The Washington women’s tennis team flew into San Diego, California riding a five-game winning streak and defeating all of those opponents handily. After a 4-0 loss to San Diego, that winning streak has come to a close.
Thursday’s match, less than 24 hours before the Huskies’ debut in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship tournament, marked the team’s worst loss of the season, with all their other duel match losses taking the full duration.
The loss to San Diego also marked only the second loss outside of conference play for the UW and the first since Feb. 21 against Baylor.
In all, it was not a very warm welcome for the Huskies beneath the sunny skies of southern California. Looking for one last resume-booster at the end of the regular season, the women journeyed to San Diego early to take on the Toreros.
It was not the most inspiring performance on the verge of postseason play. Washington will need to right the ship before playing Arizona on Friday in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.
To do so, they’ll need better performances at the lower half of the lineup. At fourth singles, junior Nika Zupancic lost her first match since returning from Slovenia, winning just five games in a 3-6, 2-6 loss to close out the match.
Right below her, freshman Tara Chilton also failed to put up much of a fight against her Torero opponent, losing in straight sets, 1-6, 1-6. By the early conclusion of Thursday’s match, only two Huskies held leads.
On the top court, senior Vanessa Wong’s regular season career at the UW came to a rather anticlimactic ending. Wong led 2-1 in the only third set of the afternoon before Zupancic’s match came to a close, ending the entire competition.
Regardless of the way things may have ended Thursday, Wong ended her final season with a blistering 15-4 record, having faced her fair share of intense Pac-12 competition. Now, she’ll have a chance to extend her dominance into the postseason.
Meanwhile, the future for the Huskies looks bright.
Waiting in the wings, at second singles, freshman Sarah-Maude Fortin played another hard-fought match to wrap up her first season with the Huskies. Fortin, like Wong, never got a chance to put a stamp on a successful 2021 campaign.
Having won her first set on Thursday, the freshman phenom was within striking distance of a 16th season victory when the match got cut short. Playing most of the season at second singles, Fortin has a lot to build on as she continues her career in the Pacific Northwest.
But the postseason is always different. With the regular season having come to a close, everyone on the UW roster has a chance to start fresh Friday in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament at 10 a.m. against Arizona.
Reach senior staff reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.