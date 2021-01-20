Instant: Tsohonis leads Huskies to first conference win against Colorado

The Washington men’s basketball team snapped its eight-game losing streak, beating Colorado 84-80 and clinching its first conference win Wednesday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.
With the game tied 75-75 with just over two minutes left in the second half, junior guard Jamal Bey hit a clutch elbow jumper and the Huskies (2-11, 1-7 Pac-12) never looked back, ending the game on a 9-5 run.
The Huskies, who lost by 23 points the first time these teams met, fought back from a double-digit first half deficit and gave Colorado all it could handle. Trailing by just four at halftime, courtesy of a late three-pointer by junior guard Erik Stevenson, Washington connected on 37.5% of its attempts from beyond the arc over the game’s first 20 minutes and a whopping 48% on the night.
Led by 27 points from sophomore guard Marcus Tsohonis, Washington finished the game shooting 49.1% from the field while cashing in on 10 of 12 free throw attempts. The Huskies played like a different team offensively, appearing confident and rotating the ball well, assisting on nine baskets.
Moreover, Washington held their own on the glass, out rebounding Colorado 19-17 in the first half.
The Huskies had great deal of success keeping Colorado, who is second in the conference in three-point percentage, from getting going from distance. In fact, the Buffs (10-4, 5-3 Pac-12) didn’t hit a single three in the first half and Washington’s defense limited them to just 5.6% shooting from deep on the night.
In addition, the Huskies held senior guard McKinley Wright IV, Colorado’s leading scorer, to just two points in the first half and 12 total.
However, the Huskies were dominated down low as sophomore centers Nate Roberts and Riley Sorn had immense trouble protecting the paint and keeping Colorado from the rim. Washington allowed 42 points in the paint, including 18 in the first half, while scoring just 24 of its own. Colorado senior forward Jeriah Horne had his way with the Huskies’ interior defense, scoring 12 points in the first half and 24 on the night.
But regardless of their interior deficiencies, when the buzzer struck zero, the Huskies had done enough to snap their eight-game losing streak and knock off a talented Colorado team.
Washington will next take the court when they return to Montlake on Sunday at 1 p.m. to take on Utah.
Reach reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
